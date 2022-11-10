Uptown Music Theater Announces Cast For RESILIENCE Cabaret
The performance will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park has announced the cast for its fourth annual cabaret, Resilience. This special performance of Broadway songs celebrates the strength, character, and perseverance of the Highland Park community.
The cabaret will be held at the Highland Park Community House, 1991 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Ticket reservations are available either as general admission or reserved seating (for donors). The performance will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Tickets are $25 per person and are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208586®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umthp.org%2Fup2?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Singers from Highland Park, surrounding communities, and from Uptown's past musicals will perform, accompanied by a four-piece orchestral combination of musicians. Masks are encouraged in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The cast of Resilience includes: Paxton Cobb, Molly Dibble, Sabrina Edwards, Marianne Embree, Bill Gordon, Hailey Gordon, Jeri Hart, Michaela Hutchinson, Leah Jacobson, Griffin Kelly, Michael Kirby, Maizie Landfear, Jeanmarie LaPointe, Rory Penepacker, Dustin Rothbart, Alexa Rubin, Peter Ruger, Jason Sekili, Carlie Sherman, Evan Smith, Faye Steinfink, Colette Todd, Karylin Veres, Nathaniel Vodak, Rebecca Watson, and Korey White.
For more information, please visit www.umthp.org.
