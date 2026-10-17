Uncle Vanya to Open at Edge of the Wood Theatre
The nine-member ensemble features Stephen Loch, Jeanann Power, and Janet Rourke alongside returning and debut performers.
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood, 6736 N Loleta Avenue, will present Anton Chekhov's masterpiece, Uncle Vanya, in a modern adaptation by Annie Baker, for 11 performances from November 6-22.
By turns funny, bleak, and poignant, Chekhov's intimate family story, directed by Resident Artist Stacey Lind, examines the potency of love, loyalty, and resilience in our everyday existence. When Vanya's and his niece Sonya's management of the crumbling family farm is interrupted by the arrival from the city of Sonya's newly retired father - and his young, beautiful wife - long-harbored passions and resentments bubble to the surface.
"The characters in Uncle Vanya are messy, conflicted, and sometimes walking a moral tightrope," says director Lind. "Feeling smothered by your dysfunctional family, worrying you've wasted your potential, being frustrated in love - all these awkward emotions (beautifully captured by Chekhov) haven't changed in the last hundred years. They're instantly recognizable."
The nine-member ensemble includes Resident Artists Stephen Loch (Vanya), Jeanann Power (Maria), and Janet Rourke (Marina). The remaining cast includes returning actors Brian Alan Hill (Astrov), Jeff Broitman (Serebryakov), and Fred Wellisch (Waffles); and Sara Mountjoy-Pepka (Yelena), Izzi King (Sonya), and Chris Lysy (Yefim), making their Edge debut. The design team includes Annie Smith (sets), Annika Halonen (costumes), Resident Artist Finley Wedge (lighting), and Sophia Tew (Intimacy Director).
Individual tickets and season subscriptions are now on sale at edgeofthewood.com or by calling (773) 775-1140. All performances take place at the Edgebrook Community Church.
ABOUT EDGE OF THE WOOD THEATRE
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood produces shows across genres, bringing professional theatre to the Edgebrook community, and engaging and inspiring young people as performers and theatre-goers. Past productions include the Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic Our Town, the ensemble of which Lt. David Haynes of WGN Radio called 'phenomenal' and The Minutes, The Language Archive, and Bernhardt/Hamlet, each nominated for four Joseph Jefferson Awards, including Best Production.
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