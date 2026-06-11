UTOPIA TRIP Staged Reading to Close Trap Door Theatre's Season 32 Series
Adam Ranđelović's play features Sam Bliss, Sean Koogan, Shail Modi, and James Wheeler at 1655 W Cortland St.
By: Stephi Wild
Trap Door Theatre will conclude its Season 32 playreading series called Sundays Abroad with its next staged reading, Utopia Trip written by Adam Ranđelović, followed by a talk back with Resident Dramaturg Milan Pribisic.
This staged reading series is held at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Featuring Sam Bliss, Sean Koogan, Shail Modi, and James Wheeler.
A quest for a true meaning of a search for utopia. Utopia Trip challenges conventional storytelling while exploring themes of identity, society, and the human desire to escape the absurd.
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