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UTOPIA TRIP Staged Reading to Close Trap Door Theatre's Season 32 Series

Adam Ranđelović's play features Sam Bliss, Sean Koogan, Shail Modi, and James Wheeler at 1655 W Cortland St.

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UTOPIA TRIP Staged Reading to Close Trap Door Theatre's Season 32 Series

Trap Door Theatre will conclude its Season 32 playreading series called Sundays Abroad with its next staged reading, Utopia Trip written by Adam Ranđelović, followed by a talk back with Resident Dramaturg Milan Pribisic.

This staged reading series is held at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.  Featuring Sam Bliss, Sean Koogan, Shail Modi, and James Wheeler.

A quest for a true meaning of a search for utopia. Utopia Trip challenges conventional storytelling while exploring themes of identity, society, and the human desire to escape the absurd.







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