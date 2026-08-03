THE MAN WHO FELL WITH THE RAIN to Open at Trap Door Theatre

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Trap Door Theatre will begin its 33rd season with the World Premiere of The Man Who Fell with the Rain, written by Andrei Kureichik and directed by resident director Kay Martinovich. The Man Who Fell with the Rain will play September 3rd – 19th, 2026 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

The cast includes Carolyn Benjamin, Tony-Elias Choufani, Dan Cobbler, Heraldo Hermosillo, Emily Lotspeich, Laura Nelson, Keith Surney, Gracie Wallace, and featuring Rich Cotovsky as the Old Man with Enormous Wings.

Based on the short story by Gabriel García Márquez, Kureichik's play is a darkly comic fable about a mysterious old man with enormous wings who falls from the sky into the yard of an ordinary couple. As neighbors, opportunists, and skeptics descend upon the strange visitor, wonder gives way to greed, fear, and spectacle.

The production team includes Kayci Johnston (Stage Manager), Richard Norwood (Lighting Design), Charlotte Breanne Brown (Sound Design), Emily Lotspeich (Costume Design), Allsion Kozik (Set Design), Sonya Dunn and Sania Henry (Understudies).

Tickets: $25. Tickets are currently available at https://our.show/the-man-who-fell-with-the-rain or by calling (773) 384-0494.

Group tickets: Special group rates are available. For information, call (773) 384-0494 or email boxofficetrapdoor@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Andrei Kureichik (Playwright) (he/him) is a Belarusian playwright, screenwriter, filmmaker, and democracy activist whose work has earned international acclaim for its artistic excellence and political courage. Following the contested 2020 Belarusian presidential election, he was forced into exile after becoming a leading voice of the pro-democracy movement and was awarded the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought as a member of Belarus's Coordination Council. His landmark play Insulted. Belarus has been translated into 39 languages and presented more than 200 times worldwide, becoming one of the defining works of contemporary protest theatre. Kureichik has written or directed more than 40 film and television projects, and his work has grossed more than $190 million worldwide. He is currently a Lecturer and Playwright-in-Residence at Yale University and a Neubauer Fellow in Theatre Studies at the University of Chicago.

Kay Martinovich (Director) (she/her) is a Chicago-based director, and a resident director at Trap Door Theatre. Recent credits include Green Corridors by Natalka Vorozhbyt at Trap Door, The Police by Sławomir Mrozek in a world premiere translation for the Theatre of the Absurd Festival at Chopin Theatre and God of Carnage at Kane Repertory. Other credits include the Jeff-nominated and Chicago premiere of The Father at Remy Bumppo, Deirdre of the Sorrows at City Lit, and Jeff-nominated Naked and Jeff-award winning La Bête both at Trap Door Theatre. Kay has a long-standing association with Trap Door, having directed several shows over the years, starting with Bremen Freedom back in their fourth season. As Associate Artistic Director for Irish Repertory of Chicago, Kay supported season selection as well as directed the American premiere of By the Bog of Cats, the Jeff-nominated Bailegangaire, Pentecost, The Mai, and Two by (Brian) Friel: from Chekhov: The Bear and the American premiere of The Yalta Game. Kay's work has been seen on many Chicago stages, including American Blues, The Gift, Lifeline, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, Chicago Dramatists, Her Story, Great Works, MaryArrchie, Live Bait, Circle, Apple Tree, Famous Door, Emerald City, and Theatre Wit, among others. She holds a PhD in Theatre Historiography from the University of Minnesota and an MPhil in Irish Theatre from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. Kay is Associate Professor and Head of the BFA Acting program at Northern Illinois University, where she teaches Meisner-based acting, audition technique, directing, and professional development. Proud member of SDC, the professional directors' union.

ABOUT TRAP DOOR THEATRE

Trap Door Theatre is dedicated to seeking out challenging, obscure, and culturally significant works rooted in political outcry that address timeless and borderless existential themes. Our mission is to provide a platform for voices that confront and question social norms, inspire dialogue, and foster understanding across diverse cultures and perspectives. Through bold, imaginative productions, we strive to push artistic boundaries and create transformative experiences for our audiences. We are committed to serving as a cultural hub for our community, supporting artists through equitable practices, and engaging audiences with works that illuminate the human condition in innovative and thought-provoking ways.

Trap Door Theatre is funded in part by The Paul M Angell Family Foundation, The Bayless Family Foundation, a CityArts Program Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, The Cliff Dwellers Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council Agency, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, The Reva and David Logan Foundation, and the generosity of individual donors.

For additional information, visit trapdoortheatre.com

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