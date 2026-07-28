Trap Door Theatre to Present 33rd Season of Mainstage and Short Run Works

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Trap Door Theatre has announced its 33rd season, featuring three Mainstage productions, three Short Run productions, special performances, and a world premiere musical.

The season opens with the Short Run production The Man Who Fell With the Rain, a world premiere by Andrei Kureichik inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's short story A VERY OLD Man with Enormous Wings. Adapted and directed by Kay Martinovich, the production runs September 3–19.

The Short Run series continues with S.L. Daniels' Any Rebellion of Will (October 8–November 1), directed by Spencer Huffman, followed by the Chicago premiere of Hal Cosentino's Oh, Buddy (November 12–December 19), directed by Jeremy Ohringer.

The Mainstage season begins in January with the Chicago premiere of Pierre de Marivaux's The False Servant, directed by Kay Martinovich. It is followed by Eugene Ionesco's Man with Bags, directed by Susan Padveen, and the U.S. premiere of Magical Wound, adapted and directed by Polish theater artist Natalia Korczakowska from Dorota Masłowska's novel Magiczna Rana.

As part of its special performances, Trap Door Theatre will tour its production of The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey to Poland in October 2026, with performances in Kraków, Cieszyn, and Warsaw.

The company will conclude the season in August 2027 with the world premiere of The Game, a new musical written and composed by Danny Rockett and directed by Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long.

Short Run Productions

The Man Who Fell With the Rain

World Premiere

By Andrei Kureichik

Translated by John Freedman

Adapted and Directed by Kay Martinovich

September 3–19, 2026

Any Rebellion of Will

By S.L. Daniels

Directed by Spencer Huffman

October 8–November 1, 2026

Oh, Buddy (Chicago Premiere)

By Hal Cosentino

Directed by Jeremy Ohringer

November 12–December 19, 2026

Mainstage Productions

The False Servant (Chicago Premiere)

By Pierre de Marivaux

Directed by Kay Martinovich

January 14–February 20, 2027

Man with Bags

By Eugene Ionesco

Translated by Israel Horovitz and Marie-France Ionesco

Directed by Susan Padveen

March 11–April 17, 2027

Magical Wound (U.S. Premiere)

Based on the novel Magiczna Rana by Dorota Masłowska

Adapted and Directed by Natalia Korczakowska

Translated by Soren Gauger

May 13–June 19, 2027

Special Performances

The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey

By Sławomir Mrożek

Directed by Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long

Poland Tour: October 1–10, 2026

The Game (World Premiere)

Written and Composed by Danny Rockett

Directed by Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long

August 2027

For more information about Trap Door Theatre's 33rd season, visit the company's website.

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