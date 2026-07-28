Trap Door Theatre to Present 33rd Season of Mainstage and Short Run Works
Kay Martinovich, Susan Padveen and Natalia Korczakowska lead a directing lineup spanning premieres and Chicago debuts.
Trap Door Theatre has announced its 33rd season, featuring three Mainstage productions, three Short Run productions, special performances, and a world premiere musical.
The season opens with the Short Run production The Man Who Fell With the Rain, a world premiere by Andrei Kureichik inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's short story A VERY OLD Man with Enormous Wings. Adapted and directed by Kay Martinovich, the production runs September 3–19.
The Short Run series continues with S.L. Daniels' Any Rebellion of Will (October 8–November 1), directed by Spencer Huffman, followed by the Chicago premiere of Hal Cosentino's Oh, Buddy (November 12–December 19), directed by Jeremy Ohringer.
The Mainstage season begins in January with the Chicago premiere of Pierre de Marivaux's The False Servant, directed by Kay Martinovich. It is followed by Eugene Ionesco's Man with Bags, directed by Susan Padveen, and the U.S. premiere of Magical Wound, adapted and directed by Polish theater artist Natalia Korczakowska from Dorota Masłowska's novel Magiczna Rana.
As part of its special performances, Trap Door Theatre will tour its production of The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey to Poland in October 2026, with performances in Kraków, Cieszyn, and Warsaw.
The company will conclude the season in August 2027 with the world premiere of The Game, a new musical written and composed by Danny Rockett and directed by Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long.
Short Run Productions
The Man Who Fell With the Rain
World Premiere
By Andrei Kureichik
Translated by John Freedman
Adapted and Directed by Kay Martinovich
September 3–19, 2026
Any Rebellion of Will
By S.L. Daniels
Directed by Spencer Huffman
October 8–November 1, 2026
Oh, Buddy (Chicago Premiere)
By Hal Cosentino
Directed by Jeremy Ohringer
November 12–December 19, 2026
Mainstage Productions
The False Servant (Chicago Premiere)
By Pierre de Marivaux
Directed by Kay Martinovich
January 14–February 20, 2027
Man with Bags
By Eugene Ionesco
Translated by Israel Horovitz and Marie-France Ionesco
Directed by Susan Padveen
March 11–April 17, 2027
Magical Wound (U.S. Premiere)
Based on the novel Magiczna Rana by Dorota Masłowska
Adapted and Directed by Natalia Korczakowska
Translated by Soren Gauger
May 13–June 19, 2027
Special Performances
The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey
By Sławomir Mrożek
Directed by Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long
Poland Tour: October 1–10, 2026
The Game (World Premiere)
Written and Composed by Danny Rockett
Directed by Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long
August 2027
For more information about Trap Door Theatre's 33rd season, visit the company's website.
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