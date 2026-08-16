Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Music Theater Works

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Music Theater Works is proud to present the second production of its 2026 season, West Side Story, in the George Van Dusen Theatre, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, now playing through August 30. West Side Story has a book by Arthur Laurents, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Music Theater Works’ production is directed by Sasha Gerritson, choreographed by Clayton Cross and Isa Ramirez, and music directed by Linda Madonia. All performances include Spanish supertitles. The performance schedule is Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. (Post-show discussion), Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. (ASL Interpreted performance), Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Post-show discussion), Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.

A timeless tale of love and rivalry, West Side Story brings Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to the streets of 1950s New York. Caught between the tensions of two warring gangs—the Jets and the Sharks—Tony and Maria find themselves drawn to each other despite the violence that surrounds them. Featuring iconic songs like “Tonight,” “America” and “Somewhere,” West Side Story remains one of the most powerful and enduring musicals of all time.

The cast of West Side Story includes Luke Nowakowski (any, Tony); Isabella Ruano (she/her, Maria); Connor Ripperger (he/they, Riff); Pauleth Jauregui (she/her, Anita); Emmanuel Ramirez (he/him, Bernardo); Kameron Rojas-Schueneman (he/him, Chino); Kevin Chlapecka (he/him, Action); Nathaniel Urie (he/him, A-Rab, social media captain); Jaxson Smith (he/him, Baby John); Elliott Hansen (he/him, Snowboy); Sterling Ford (he/him, Big Deal); Albert Johnston (he/him, Diesel/U/S Riff); Mollyanne Nunn (she/her, Graziella); Jenny Couch (she/her, Velma); Jordan Beyeler (she/her, Anybodys, dance captain); Henry Cartaya (he/him, Pepe/U/S Bernardo, fight captain); Alex Villaseñor (he/him, Indio/U/S Chino, assistant choreographer); Jordan “J.Ro” Ordoñez (he/they, Luis); Xander Ramirez (he/him, Toro); Harmony Rose (she/her, Rosalia/U/S Anita); MJ Bueno (she/her, Consuela); Juliet Lopez-Gutierrez (she/her, Teresita); Isabella Gomez-Barrientos (she/her, Margarita/U/S Maria, non-equity deputy); Matt Rosin (he/him, Doc); Ivan James (he/him, Lt. Schrank); Eric Desnoyers (he/him, Officer Krupke); Rob Schroeder (he/him, Glad Hand/U/S Officer Krupke); Emma Jean Eastlund (she/her, ensemble Jet/U/S Anybodys); Will Fischer (he/him, ensemble Jet/swing); Cristina Benninghoff-Uribe (she/her, ensemble Shark/female ensemble swing) and Thomas M. Shea (he/him, swing); Samuel Ferreira (he/him, ensemble Shark/swing) and Adam Stromberg (he/him, U/S Tony).

West Side Story’s orchestra includes Justin Kono (he/him, conductor); Alison Tatum (she/her, violin 1); Elena Spiegel (violin 2); Sam Sharp (violin 3); Annika Porter (she/her, violin 4); Deb Mose (she/her, violin 5); Eva Nicholson (violin 6); Lewis Rawlinson (he/him, cello); Roman Wood (he/him, cello); Cara Strauss (she/her, reed 1); Abby Atwater (she/her, reed 2); Lara Regan (she/her, reed 3); Eva Lewis Butcher (she/her, reed 4); Edin Agamenoni (reed 5); Erika Hollenback (she/her, horn); Luke Malewicz (trombone 1); Stephanie Lebens (she/her, trombone 2); Amy Nelson (she/her, trumpet 1); Greg Strauss (he/him, trumpet 2); Linda Madonia (she/her, piano/celeste); Kyle Paul (guitar); Eric Von Holst (he/him, bass); Vance Okraszewski (drums) and Tina Laughlin (she/her, percussion).

West Side Story’s creative team includes Sasha Gerritson (she/her, director); Clayton Cross (he/him, co-choreographer); Isa Ramirez (she/her, co-choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Alex Villaseñor (he/him, assistant choreographer); Justin Kono (he/him, conductor); Nick Sandys (he/him, intimacy and violence choreographer); Bob Knuth (he/him, scenic designer); Ben Lipinski (he/him, technical director); Cecilia Chan (she/her, props designer); Bob Kuhn (he/him, costume designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair, wig andmakeup designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair, wig and makeup lead); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Adam Jezl-Sikorski (he/him, head electrician); Allie Stotter (she/her, light board programmer); Stephanie Farina (she/her, sound designer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Maddie Bigler (she/her, assistant sound design); Molly Garrison (she/her, stage manager); Nihan Baysal (she/her, assistant stage manager); Keely Vasquez (she/her, casting director); Chris Chase (he/him, production manager); Katie Meine (she/her, company manager) and Kyle Dougan-LeBlanc (any with respect, producing artistic director).

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

Emmanuel Ramirez, Pauleth Jauregui, Rob Schroeder, MollyAnne Nunn and Connor Ripperger

Cast of West Side Story

Connor Ripperger and cast

Luke Nowakowski

Luke Nowakowski and Isabella Ruano

Luke Nowakowski and Isabella Ruano

Isabella Ruano and cast

Cast of West Side Story

Pauleth Jauregui and Isabella Ruano i

Cast of West Side Story

Cast of West Side Story

Connor Ripperger and Emmanuel Ramirez

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