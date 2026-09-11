UNTAMED PASSION to Feature World Premiere by Al Blackstone

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Giordano Dance Chicago will return to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday Nov. 7. The engagement, part of GDC's 64th season, features the world premiere of “Caravan” by GDC Resident Choreographer Al Blackstone, a rework of his swing style full company work “Dumb Luck!” plus a mix of popular repertoire radiating GDC's signature energy and boundless spirit that has been showcased at North Shore Center since the Center's opening in 1996.

GDC is excited to present a world premiere, “Caravan” a solo work featuring GDC dancer Sasha Lazarus. This is Blackstone's fourth new work created for the company. “I'm so grateful for the push that Nan and Cesar give me to keep on asking how to continue elevating our beautiful art form that is jazz dance,” says Blackstone.

The additional works program for the Nov. 6 & 7 engagement are scheduled to be as follows:

“EXit 4” choreographed by Ronen Koresh (2013). Israeli Koresh's critically acclaimed, edgy, intense and dramatic full company work described by Stage and Cinema as “a fierce-to-ferocious, pile-driving set of four dances.”

“Gravity” choreographed by former GDC company member Lindsey Leduc (2009).This pas de deux provides a fresh look at young love and is described by Dance Magazine as “the portrait of a relationship based on release and submission.”

“Sabroso” (excerpts) choreographed by Del Dominguez & Laura Flores (2011). This sizzling full company ballroom work embraces elements of Cha-cha, Latin Swing and Mambo, and has been hailed as 'A fiesta of swirling samba and equally hot social struts, flawlessly performed by the impeccable ensemble' (Stage and Cinema).

“namuH” choreographed by Jon Rua (2026). This full-company piece fuses jazz and street styles for an urban funk sensibility. The Chicago Tribune says, “there's a rawness and refreshing degree of abstraction I wasn't expecting and, frankly, can't get enough of.”

“commonthread” choreographed by former GDC resident choreographer Autumn Eckman (2009). This work will be performed to an eclectic original music composition and live accompaniment by musician Dan Myers. Dance Magazine calls it “an undulating, lateral world of space and sound.”

“Dumb Luck!” a rework by Al Blackstone. Blackstone's jubilant full company work “Dumb Luck!” which originally debuted in GDC's April 2026 Harris Theater engagement, is in swing style and is infused with a contemporary flair.

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