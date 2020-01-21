Two Chicago 'Theatre Kids' Score Film Festival Premiere

Window, a 60 second micro-short created by Emily Ember and Zach De Nardi, will have its film festival debut later this month in Chicago. Filmmaking was a new venture for both Ember, a Northwestern University theatre graduate, and De Nardi, an MFA graduate from The Theatre School at DePaul University.

Ember spoke about their collaborative process: "We both started bouncing ideas off each other until we had something we thought would work. Creating a 60 second film really works your storytelling muscle because you need to focus your story and trim the extraneous."

De Nardi continued: "This process for us was all about experimenting and risk taking. We're both self-taught filmmakers, and a 60 second film presented the perfect challenge."

Ember and De Nardi feel honored to have Window featured in the Big Teeth, Small Shorts Film Festival, a Chicago local film festival featuring short films from filmmakers around the globe.

The Festival will be held on January 30th at 7pm at Empirical Brewery, 1801 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640. To learn more about the festival visit: www.bigteethsmallshorts.com/screenings





