Two Additional Performances Added for Comedian Jerrod Carmichael's New Solo Show at Steppenwolf Theatre

Due to popular demand, Steppenwolf Theatre has added two additional performances of Emmy award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael's new solo show on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 10 pm, as part of Carmichael's upcoming stand-up engagement in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets for the added performances are now on sale at steppenwolf.org/jerrod or by calling (312) 335-1650.

Hot on the heels of Carmichael's Emmy win for the smash hit HBO Special Rothaniel - widely hailed as a groundbreaking and singular achievement- Jerrod Carmichael will perform in Chicago for the first time since 2016. The new show titled Jerrod Carmichael: Ari told me I lack focus will make its debut in Steppenwolf's intimate Downstairs Theater this Fall as a phone free experience for audiences. Continuing Steppenwolf's tradition of presenting innovative, artist-driven work, this two-night engagement is a one-of-a-kind presentation from a masterful storyteller at his best.

Performance Schedule

Friday, November 4 at 7 pm and 10 pm (JUST ADDED!)

Saturday, November 5 at 7 pm and 10 pm (JUST ADDED!)

A Phone Free Experience

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

