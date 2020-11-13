Tune in to Join Collaboraction's CRUCIAL CONNECTIONS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The upcoming Crucial Connections virtual event will take place on Thursday, November 19 from 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. CT.

Join Collaboraction, Chicago's theater for social change, on Thursday, November 19 from 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. CT for Crucial Connections, the company's free, highly interactive, live online show that's all about "hyper-local, thinking global."

Presented live via Zoom on the third Thursday of every month, Crucial Connections is radically inclusive and provocative, yet entertaining as a panel of social justice thought leaders and theater artists reflect on life in a post-Covid world and the reshaping of the human experience.

The November 19th Crucial Connections guest panel is particularly stacked with a diverse list of social justice warriors:

Ronald Wyatt, MD MHA IHI Fellow/Health and Healthcare Disparity/Equity and Patient Safety Expert, is an an internationally known patient safety expert and health equity champion.

Heather Dalmage, Ph.D., Executive Director Mansfield Institute for Social Justice/ Professor, Sociology and Director, Mansfield Institute for Social Justice. She is the author of "Tripping on the Color Line: Black-White Multiracial Families in a Racially Divided World."

Nina Sanchez, MA, Enrich Chicago/Advocate for Racial Equity & Inclusion, is a proud second-generation Chicagoan with roots in Pilsen and Central Mexico. As Director of Enrich Chicago, she collaborates with a collective of 40 arts and philanthropic institutions working to end systemic racism in the arts.

J. Nicole Brooks, playwright, actress, social justice thought Leader, is an ensemble member of Lookingglass Theatre Company.

Kristina Peterson, Ph.D./Associate Dean, College of Education at Roosevelt University

Elena Quintana, Ph.D./Executive Director, The Institute on Public Safety & Social Justice at Adler University

Crucial Connections is free to watch, but registration is required to receive the private Zoom invitation. Register now at collaboraction.org/crucial-connections.

Following Thursday's show, the November Crucial Connections will be posted on Collaboraction's new Together Virtual Network, the company's new subscription-based platform that offers unlimited access to its deep list of online programming for as little as $5 a month. To subscribe, visit collaboraction.org/together-network.

Learn more about Collaboraction at collaboraction.org, follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, or call the Collaboraction box office, (312) 226-9633.

