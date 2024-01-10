Tribute to Barry Manilow Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts in February

The performance is on Sunday, February 11 at 2 pm. 

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Tribute to Barry Manilow Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts in February

Raue Center For The Arts will present a tribute concert to the legendary pop icon Barry Manilow on Sunday, February 11 at 2 pm.  The concert will feature Mark Sanders, Broadway actor, and recording artist, along with his live band, performing Manilow's chart-topping hits.

Barry Manilow has an astonishing 50 hits that have topped the charts, making him one of the most successful artists of all time. Billboard Magazine has even ranked him as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time. Sanders' tribute concert will feature powerful, yet personal, renditions of Manilow's most iconic songs, including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," and "Copacabana."

Mark Sanders is a dynamic showman who has appeared in theatrical productions and concerts around the world. He has shared the stage with Broadway and Hollywood stars, including Sutton Foster, Jeff Goldblum, and Sally Struthers. His soaring tenor voice and emotional connection with audiences have garnered him a loyal following across the United States.

"We are thrilled to bring this tribute concert to our stage and to offer our audience the chance to experience the magic of Barry Manilow's music," said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of the Raue Center For The Arts. "Mark Sanders is an incredibly talented performer who brings a personal touch to these beloved hits."

The concert will take place on Sunday, February 11, at the Raue Center For The Arts. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the box office. Members of the RaueNOW program receive discounted ticket prices.

Tickets start at $30  ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. 




