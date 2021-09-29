Trap Door Theatre Presents QUEEN C

TRAP DOOR THEATRE will present Queen C!

Written by: Laura Ruohonen

Translated by: David Hackston

Directed by: Michael Mejia

Featuring: Maureen Azzun, Neema Lahon, David Lovejoy, Gavin Rhys, Faiz Siddique, Carl Wisniewski.

Laura Ruohonen creates her own special world in her plays, whether depicting a seventeenth-century court or a modern apartment block. Ruohonen's texts are both poetic and down-to-earth, combining humour and tragedy into an organic whole. In her plays, people are inextricably bound to their environment, and an individual's inner and outer life reflect one another, sometimes getting blended in the process. Ruohonen writes on many levels, and her works can be interpreted in many different ways. At the heart of her works lies a strong ethical core. From 2008 to 2013 Laura Ruohonen was the Professor in Drama of the Theatre Academy Helsinki.

Michael Mejia (they, them, theirs) is extremely excited to be making their main stage directing debut with Trap Door Theatre! Michael studied acting and music performance at Indiana University before coming to Chicago. Michael is the Company Manager for Trap Door Theatre, where they are also a proud ensemble member. Trap Door Directing credits: ALAS and Decomposed Theatre Episode 3. Acting credits: The White Plague, Father; Love and Information, Actor; The Killer, Architect; The Old Woman Broods, Waiter; Monsieur d'Eon is a Woman, Beaumarchais/Wilkes (Trap Door Theatre); Proxy, Doug (Underscore Theatre); Kingdom, Alexander (Broken Nose Theatre); Little Shop of Horrors, Audrey 2 (Stoughton Village Players); Hair, Hud (Harper Ensemble Theatre). Michael is also a musician who plays guitar, piano and writes. Michael would like to thank Trap Door Theatre and this amazing cast for allowing them to take this beautiful journey. www.mejiah.com

Costume Designer: Rachel Sypniewski / Lighting Designer: Richard Norwood / Set Designer: Michael Griggs / Sound Designer: Deon Custard / Make-up Designer: Zsofia Otvos / Graphic Designer: Michal Janicki / Stage Manager: Anna Klos

Opens: Thursday, October 28th at 8PM (CST)

Closes: Saturday, December 4th at 8PM (CST)

Runs: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. No show on Thanksgiving day, with an added show at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 28th.

Admission: $20 on Thursdays and Fridays, $25 on Saturdays, with two for one admission on Thursdays. https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/queen-c/