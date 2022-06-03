Trap Door Theatre Adds Two Week Run To MEDEA MATERIAL

Resident Director Max Truax returns to Trap Door to direct another Heiner Müller piece, after his triumphant production of Hamletmachine, which "calculated chaos and mastered madness with purpose, conviction, theatrical artistry, and artistic integrity."

New performances run June 23 through July 2.

Medea Material explores the story of Euripedes' Medea and its surrounding mythology, and will engage Müller's poetry and complex intersectionality in a dancetheatre spectacle.

"Under Max Truax's able direction, this group of actors makes often complicated feelings utterly palpable. I don't know how they did that and don't want to ask, but I'm grateful to them for working their dark magic." -Dmitry Samarov, Chicago Reader

"The play undeniably, effectively, creates viscerally uncomfortable and beautiful sensations in the audience to turn myth into a waking dream." -Nathaniel Fishburn, NewCity Stage

Assistant Director: Claire Bauman / Set Designer: J. Michael Griggs / Lighting Designer: Hannah Wein / Music Composer: Jonathan Guillen / Costume Designer: Rachel Sypniewski / Sound Designer: Danny Rockett / Make-up Designer: Zsofia Otvos / Graphic Designer: Michal Janicki / Choreography: The Ensemble / Stage Manager: Audrey Ney / Assistant Stage Manager: Shannon Rourke

Tickets: https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/

boxofficetrapdoor@gmail.com

773.384.0494