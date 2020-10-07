Tony Winner Rondi Reed And Francis Guinan Star In World Premiere Reading Of Adam Szymkowicz's SUCH SMALL HANDS

The digital workshop begins at 7:30 PM CT on YouTube and will remain available until October 18th at 7:30 PM CT.

Rondi Reed (Steppenwolf Ensemble/Tony Winner) and Francis Guinan (Steppenwolf Ensemble) will star in a world premiere virtual reading of Adam Szymkowicz's ​Such Small Hands on​ October 14th. The performance is part of Kane Repertory Theatre's ​New Play Lab. The reading will be directed by BJ Jones (AD Northlight Theatre).

The digital workshop begins at 7:30 PM CT on Youtube and will remain available until October 18th at 7:30 PM CT. A live talkback with playwright Adam Szymkowicz, Rondi Reed, Francis Guinan, director BJ Jones, and Kane Rep. AD Daniil Krimer will follow the reading. ​All of our readings are free to watch, but a donation of $25 is suggested.



Such Small Hands: Paul is cancer ridden and descending into dementia. He wants to

take his own life while he still feels like himself. Marie, his wife, fights to prevent his suicide. A play about love, aging, selfishness and selflessness.

Since late May, Kane Repertory Theatre's ​New Play Lab ​ has workshopped ​Sputnik in Suburbia ​by Adam Kraar, ​Midwest Porn by Quincy Long, ​Ghost Story​ by Lia Romeo, Invasions and Penetrations​ by Michael Solomonson, ​The Venetians​ by Matthew Barbot, Mentors ​by Kristen Palmer, ​Vow Keepers​ by David Valdes, ​You Were Mine​ by Rachel Lynett, The Humanities​ by Zayd Dohrn, ​Be Mean to Me​ by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Moreno by Pravin Wilkins, and ​The Broken Hearts of the Corrupted White House​ by Matthew Paul Olmos.



Ken Urban's ​Danger and Opportunity​ will be presented​ ​ on October 28th, directed by Mark Brokaw.

