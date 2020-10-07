Tony Winner Rondi Reed And Francis Guinan Star In World Premiere Reading Of Adam Szymkowicz's SUCH SMALL HANDS
The digital workshop begins at 7:30 PM CT on YouTube and will remain available until October 18th at 7:30 PM CT.
Rondi Reed (Steppenwolf Ensemble/Tony Winner) and Francis Guinan (Steppenwolf Ensemble) will star in a world premiere virtual reading of Adam Szymkowicz's Such Small Hands on October 14th. The performance is part of Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab. The reading will be directed by BJ Jones (AD Northlight Theatre).
The digital workshop begins at 7:30 PM CT on Youtube and will remain available until October 18th at 7:30 PM CT. A live talkback with playwright Adam Szymkowicz, Rondi Reed, Francis Guinan, director BJ Jones, and Kane Rep. AD Daniil Krimer will follow the reading. All of our readings are free to watch, but a donation of $25 is suggested.
Such Small Hands: Paul is cancer ridden and descending into dementia. He wants to
take his own life while he still feels like himself. Marie, his wife, fights to prevent his suicide. A play about love, aging, selfishness and selflessness.
Since late May, Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab has workshopped Sputnik in Suburbia by Adam Kraar, Midwest Porn by Quincy Long, Ghost Story by Lia Romeo, Invasions and Penetrations by Michael Solomonson, The Venetians by Matthew Barbot, Mentors by Kristen Palmer, Vow Keepers by David Valdes, You Were Mine by Rachel Lynett, The Humanities by Zayd Dohrn, Be Mean to Me by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Moreno by Pravin Wilkins, and The Broken Hearts of the Corrupted White House by Matthew Paul Olmos.
Ken Urban's Danger and Opportunity will be presented on October 28th, directed by Mark Brokaw.
Tune in below!