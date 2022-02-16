TimeLine Theatre Unveils New On-Demand, Remote Viewing Option For RELENTLESS

TimeLine Theatre Company is introducing a new way to see its critically acclaimed world premiere, Relentless.

Thanks to agreements with Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, playwright Tyla Abercrumbie, and members of the cast and production team, TimeLine is now able to offer an on-demand, remote viewing option to see Abercrumbie's new family drama, a timely story set in the Black Victorian age.

A limited number of single tickets for this new remote view option will be available starting Wednesday, February 16 at 2pm (CST) at timelinetheatre.com. Pay What You Will pricing options range from $35-$50 (inclusive of all fees).

Relentless remote view ticket buyers will receive a unique link and password to a Vimeo stream of the full performance, which was captured on four cameras in front of a full house on Saturday, January 29. Access to the Vimeo link provides virtual theatergoers at least two evenings to view their stream. including the ability to start and stop the play on demand.

NOTE: Purchases made on or after Friday, February 25 will expire at midnight on Sunday, February 27. Sales end Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. To purchase remote view tickets or for more information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.

"TimeLine is thrilled to have been able to work out this unique new way to maximize the number of people who can experience Tyla Abercrumbie's amazing new play, Relentless," said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. "Just like in-person performances, there are strict limits to the number of remote views we can sell. But whether you're a fan of live theater here in Chicago who is hesitant to venture out in person, or someone far away who is curious to see what all the stir is about, this new virtual option to see Relentless is just the ticket."

Whether you'd like to see Relentless online or in-person, you should act fast. Remote view tickets are very limited in number, and tickets for in-person performances are going quickly, spurred by strong word-of-mouth and uniformly rave reviews.

In-person performances of TimeLine Theatre's Relentless continue through February 26-when the show must close-at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Show times are Wednesdays through Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. There are added weekday matinees on Wednesday, February 16 and Tuesday, February 22 at 2 p.m.

﻿A limited number of single tickets are still on sale at timelinetheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.