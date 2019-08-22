TimeLine Introduces Chicago to RUTHERFORD AND SON

TimeLine Theatre, furthering its mission of presenting stories that explore today's social and political issues through the lens of the past, will resurrect this Fall a groundbreaking feminist play from the early 20th century, Rutherford and Son by Githa Sowerby.

TimeLine Company Member Mechelle Moe will direct the long-overdue Chicago premiere of this British classic family drama-a play rarely produced in the United States which, while written in 1912, still brings a smart and absorbing twist on a woman's "place" in a male dominated society. Named one of the "100 plays of the century" by the Royal National Theatre, Rutherford and Sonis an ahead-of-its-time depiction of class, gender, and generational warfare.

Francis Guinan, the veteran Chicago actor and Steppenwolf ensemble member, will make his TimeLine debut as the family patriarch, Rutherford. Joining Guinan (he/him) in the cast are Jeannie Affelder (Ann/Mrs. Henderson, she/her), Matt Bowdren (Martin, he/him), August Forman (Richard, they/them), Christina Gorman (Janet, she/her), Michael Holding (John, he/him), and Rochelle Therrien (Mary, she/her).

TimeLine's Rutherford and Son production team includes Michelle Lilly (Scenic Designer, she/her), Alexia Rutherford (Costume Designer, she/her), Brandon Wardell (Lighting Designer, he/him), Andrew Hansen (Sound Designer, he/him), Vivian Knouse (Properties Designer, she/her), Lucas Garcia (Co-Dramaturg, they/them), Maren Robinson (Co-Dramaturg, she/her), Dina Spoerl (Lobby Designer, she/her), Jeri Frederickson (Stage Manager, she/her), Eva Breneman (Associate Director and Dialect Coach, she/her), and Fatima Sowe (Assistant Director, she/her).

Rutherford and Son begins previews on November 6. Press Night is Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is November 14. Performances run through January 12, 2020 at TimeLine Theatre,

615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.





