Tickets to KOWALSKI at Lookingglass Theatre Starring Johnny Galecki on Sale This Week

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Tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 16, for Lookingglass Theatre's limited engagement of KOWALSKI, Gregg Ostrin's acclaimed new play imagining the pivotal first meeting between Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando. Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Johnny Galecki returns to the city where he began his acting career to portray Tennessee Williams in the production, directed by Colin Hanlon, running September 15 – October 25, 2026, at Lookingglass Theatre Company, 163 E. Pearson St. at Michigan Avenue in Chicago, with a press opening on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 6pm.

KOWALSKI will be a part of the 26/27 Lookingglass Membership and Subscription Series to be announced on July 16. Single tickets range from $37 to $97, with a limited number of premium seats also available.

Set over one pivotal evening in Provincetown in 1947, KOWALSKI imagines the first meeting between Tennessee Williams and a young Marlon Brando as Williams searches for the actor who would redefine the role of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. Blending historical events with theatrical imagination, the play explores ambition, artistry and the creative collaboration behind one of the most influential works in American theater.

A Chicago theater veteran who began performing on local stages as a child, Galecki returns home for this limited engagement after an acclaimed career spanning television, film and Broadway.

Preview performances are Tuesday, September 15 through Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m., and Friday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, September 19 at 6 p.m.

Following opening, regular performances are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional 6:30 p.m. performances on September 27, October 18 and October 25. Wednesday performances are at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees offered on September 30 and October 7.

Accessible performances include an Open Caption performance on Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m., and an Audio Description performance on Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m.

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