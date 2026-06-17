Review: UNTITLED VAMPIRE PLAY at Lookingglass Theatre Company

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Untitled Vampire Play — a world premiere from Lookingglass ensemble member Kevin Douglas — is a fun, wacky romp. The play doesn’t take itself seriously, and director Devon de Mayo’s cast has plenty of fun with vampire and human antics alike. Douglas’s script draws on all sorts of vampire lore for his vision and vividly imagines what it might be like if vampires roamed the streets of Chicago.

The play opens with a bizarre “meet the family” situation: Twenty-something Dom (Jordan Anthony Arredondo) is eager to introduce his parents Louie (Kareem Bandealy) and Alicia (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams) to his new girlfriend Val (Courtney Rikki Green). When Dom tells them she’s a vampire, they’re at first reluctant to believe — and Louie just resorts to making lots of vampire-themed dad jokes. But when dead bodies with neck lacerations start to show up in downtown Chicago, detective Alicia comes on the case...and starts to wonder if the vampires may be real after all.

While the main plot focuses on Dom and Val’s relationship, the delicious sideplot focuses on the schemes of her siblings Roderick (Walter Briggs) and Rose (Jin Park). At Val’s insistence, she and Rose have taken on a kind of “vegetarian” vampirism, only feeding from medical blood bags. But Roderick’s appetite proves too insatiable for that. Briggs is delightfully daffy and gives the most familiar portrayal of a vampire — bloodthirsty and impish. It’s particularly hilarious to watch him spar with vampire hunter Lance (also Bandealy). Bandealy has a magnificent hair toss as Lance that matches Briggs’s metaphorical mustache-twirling. They’re quite the pair. Park is likewise entertaining as the more emo, video game-obsessed Rose — her character seems like a send-up of the Twilight-style of vampire. Green has a sense of command as Val, though I’m not sure I was entirely convinced of her charm and appeal for Dom.

The production design is likewise cheeky and worth noting: Theresa Ham’s costumes have many playful nods, like Rose’s “Bite Me” Renee Rapp tee in one scene. And sound designer Andre Pluess has plenty of fun; I clocked “Dracula” by Tame Impala and “Cannibal” by Kesha on the intermission playlist. I also adored Alyssa Mohn’s set, which has coffins literally rise up from the floor — that screams vampire play in the best way!

A warning to all theatergoers: Sit a few rows back to avoid blood spatter. While Untitled Vampire Play isn’t gory, some blood is indeed shed!

Untitled Vampire Play has a farcical quality to it as the vampire antics grow goofier and goofier. The play is genuinely funny, and I appreciate that Douglas didn’t feel the need to make it deeper than it is. This is just a good time at the theater, drawing on vampire canon and vivid Chicago references. It only wavers in that commitment at the end, which turns dark. I could tell Douglas wanted to give the play a climactic ending, but the emotional shift feels too sharp. Untitled Vampire Play is best at sinking its teeth into pure fun.

Untitled Vampire Play runs at Lookingglass Theatre Company, 163 East Pearson, through July 12, 2026. Tickets start at $33.

Photo Credit: Justin Barbin

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