Tickets on Sale Now for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre

Get your tickets now to the final show of Drury Lane Theatre’s 2023/2024 season, the acclaimed and beloved Fiddler on the Roof. The Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece features music by Jerry Bock, book by Joseph Stein, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Fiddler on the Roof was originally produced for the New York stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Fiddler on the Roof runs January 24 – March 24, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, February 1 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com.

Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Elizabeth Margolius with music direction by Valerie Maze and choreography by Rommy Sandhu. The creative team also includes Jack McGaw (scenic design), Linda Roethke (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Mike Tutaj (projection design), Cassy Schillo (properties design) and Larry Baker (production stage manager).

Fiddler on the Roof is rated G.

Fact Sheet / Fiddler on the Roof

Title: Fiddler on the Roof

Music by: Jerry Bock

Book by: Joseph Stein

Lyrics by: Sheldon Harnick

Directed by: Elizabeth Margolius

Creative Team: Valerie Maze (music direction), Rommy Sandhu (choreography), Jack McGaw (scenic design), Linda Roethke (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Mike Tutaj (projection design), Cassy Schillo (properties design) and Larry Baker (production stage manager).

Dates: January 24 – March 24, 2024

Press Opening: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Schedule:

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 1:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 7:00 p.m.

Fridays: 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Location: Drury Lane Theatre at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace

Tickets:

Single Tickets: $85.75 – $96.25*

Wednesday and Thursday matinees: $85.75*

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday matinees: $96.25*

Thursday and Sunday evenings: $91*

*Prices include taxes and fees

$5 discount available for Senior Citizens on Wednesday and Thursday matinees

Group discounts available to groups of 15 or more

Dining and show packages available

Box Office:

100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace

(630) 530-0111

Monday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm

or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com

2024/2025 Season and Subscription Information

Following Fiddler on the Roof, Drury Lane launches its 2024/2025 season - its brightest season yet with stories that will captivate and inspire audiences. The 2024/2025 season includes the professional return of the musical comedy Guys and Dolls (April 10 – June 9, 2024); Ain’t Misbehavin’ (June 26 – August 18, 2024), celebrating the music of Fats Waller; the masterful intimate portrait of Queen Elizabeth II The Audience (August 28 – October 20, 2024); the enchanting and heartwarming Disney’s The Little Mermaid (November 6, 2024 – January 12, 2025); and the inspiring true story Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (January 29, 2025 – March 30, 2025).

Drury Lane Theatre’s performance schedule for the 2024/2025 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30pm, Thursdays at 1:30pm and 7pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm and 6 pm.

Lock in your seats for a season of spectacular theatre by subscribing today! Subscriptions include priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com/Subscribe. On-site dining is available at Lucille Restaurant with convenient pre-show or post-show prix fixe menus. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre Box Office at (630) 530-0111 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

About Drury Lane Theatre

Built from scratch. Built in Oakbrook. Built for you.

Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 70 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane Theatre continues as a major force in the Chicagoland theatre scene, producing world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation’s leading actors, directors, and creative minds. Drury Lane Theatre produces the highest quality theatrical experience that immerses and supports our artists and audiences in the exploration of what it means to be human and to experience the transcending power of the performing and visual arts. Drury Lane strives to create an environment in which every individual or group is welcomed, respected, supported, valued and able to fully experience and participate in this transformative art form.

The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting.