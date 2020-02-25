Tickets On Sale For WildClaw's DEATHSCRIBE 12

WildClaw Theatre will unleash its long-awaited DEATHSCRIBE XII, the Twelfth Annual International Festival of Radio Horror Plays coming for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Monday, March 30th, at 8:00pm. This year's annual collection of bone-chilling audio nightmares will be performed live at The Den Theatre 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago.

In our continued quest to acquire original, imaginative horror stories, we solicited and received over 160 new works from theatre and horror aficionados around the world. These final five radio plays have emerged, perhaps slightly bloodstained, as finalists of the grueling selection process. Join us to see who will be this year's victor and winner of the coveted Bloody Axe award!

The five finalists will send thrills up your spine as they are brought to life by Chicago's finest actors and directors, accompanied by a live band and a team of sound effects artists - complete with live Foley onstage. The winner of the Bloody Axe will be chosen by a panel of horror and theatre experts.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE here: https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=8e471178435e7fb5adf665e5c44c1514&vqitq=d0631006-32fa-4397-b40a-3f5f53e91b2a&vqitp=0f791f99-919d-408a-89d1-2e936097f56e&vqitts=1582227393&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=8a0199a6c25090e443497ceb1523dc3e

This year's finalists are:

Adia

Written by Travis Williams, winner in 2016, finalist in 2012, 2013, 2015, & 2017

Stinkini

Written by James Turnbow

The Elephant's Foot

Written by Jim McDoniel, finalist in 2017

Monster Beyond the Midnight Zone

Written by Lindsay Partain

Here Have A Nightmare

Written by Tim Griffin, finalist in 2015, 2016, & 2018

The evening will be hosted by Josh Zagoren with live Foley designed by Ele Matelan* performed by Ele Matelan and Kevin Alves

DEATHSCRIBE is an 18+ event and a unique and thrilling way to kick off the Spring with a night of horrifically alternative entertainment. For more info please visit us at www.wildclawtheatre.com.

*Denotes WildClaw Company Member





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You