Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Available For Three Brothers Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Performances held at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 20, 2022  

Tickets Available For Three Brothers Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Three Brothers Theatre presents the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, September 2 through 24, 2022.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious look at a group of elementary school students on the cusp of adolescence, their hopes, their dreams, and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, they sing their stories, utilize unique spelling techniques, and learn that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser.

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, is produced by Three Brothers Theatre, performing at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL. Running Sept 2 - 24, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15-20, click here to purchase: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192306®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-25th-annual-putnam-spelling-bee-tickets-399852418347?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Special Note: While largely a fantastically funny and heartfelt musical, there are some themes that may be mature for some of our younger patrons. We recommend the show for audiences ages 10 and older.

CAST CHARACTERS

Rae Robeson.......... Olive Ostrovsky

Mark Bracken.......... William Barfee

Hannah Descartin..... Marcy Park

Eric Freitas............. Chip Tolentino

Emily Turner........... Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre

Beck Damron........ Leaf Coneybear

Julie Burt Nichols..... Rona Lisa Peretti

Zach Kunde........... Douglas Panch

Hector Cruz........... Mitch Mahoney

PRODUCTION TEAM

Josh Beadle........... Producer

Caroline Beadle...... Director

Jonathon Rocha...... Assistant Director

Amy Cole.............. Choreographer/Stage Manager

Leah Novak.......... Music Director

Patty Meier........... Scenic Designer

Diane Lippert........ Costume Designer

Erin Dillon............ Lighting Designer

Jay Stephen.......... Sound Designer

David Motley......... Props Designer

Mark Bracken........ Production Manager

Julie Burt Nichols... Marketing/PR





From This Author - Grace Cutler


Register Now For MediaRites & Oregon Children's Theatre's The —Ism Youth FilesRegister Now For MediaRites & Oregon Children's Theatre's The —Ism Youth Files
August 20, 2022

The —Ism Youth Files is a youth project focusing on writings and interviews with youth ages 12-21 about mental health
Moonlight Stage Productions Releases Titles For Its 2023 Summer SeasonMoonlight Stage Productions Releases Titles For Its 2023 Summer Season
August 20, 2022

Buy tickets now for three regional premieres and two revivals.
Buy Tickets For Kathryn Allison in Women of The Wings Volume 4 At 54 BelowBuy Tickets For Kathryn Allison in Women of The Wings Volume 4 At 54 Below
August 20, 2022

Kathryn Allison will join Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee PerformanceDEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee Performance
August 20, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN cancels 8/20 matinee performance.
Buy Tickets Now For Wakefield Endless Summer on the Contemporary Theater Company PatioBuy Tickets Now For Wakefield Endless Summer on the Contemporary Theater Company Patio
August 20, 2022

On August 27 from 4 -11 pm, the courtyard around The Contemporary Theater Company and Phil’s Main Street Grille will be transformed into a pirate paradise for Wakefield Endless Summer!