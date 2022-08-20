Tickets Available For Three Brothers Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Performances held at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL.
Three Brothers Theatre presents the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, September 2 through 24, 2022.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious look at a group of elementary school students on the cusp of adolescence, their hopes, their dreams, and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, they sing their stories, utilize unique spelling techniques, and learn that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser.
A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, is produced by Three Brothers Theatre, performing at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL. Running Sept 2 - 24, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15-20, click here to purchase: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192306®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-25th-annual-putnam-spelling-bee-tickets-399852418347?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Special Note: While largely a fantastically funny and heartfelt musical, there are some themes that may be mature for some of our younger patrons. We recommend the show for audiences ages 10 and older.
CAST CHARACTERS
Rae Robeson.......... Olive Ostrovsky
Mark Bracken.......... William Barfee
Hannah Descartin..... Marcy Park
Eric Freitas............. Chip Tolentino
Emily Turner........... Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre
Beck Damron........ Leaf Coneybear
Julie Burt Nichols..... Rona Lisa Peretti
Zach Kunde........... Douglas Panch
Hector Cruz........... Mitch Mahoney
PRODUCTION TEAM
Josh Beadle........... Producer
Caroline Beadle...... Director
Jonathon Rocha...... Assistant Director
Amy Cole.............. Choreographer/Stage Manager
Leah Novak.......... Music Director
Patty Meier........... Scenic Designer
Diane Lippert........ Costume Designer
Erin Dillon............ Lighting Designer
Jay Stephen.......... Sound Designer
David Motley......... Props Designer
Mark Bracken........ Production Manager
Julie Burt Nichols... Marketing/PR