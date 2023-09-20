Three Brothers Theatre Reveals Cast For SLEEPY HOLLOW

Something wicked this way comes in the form of a cast for Three Brothers Theatre's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. It will serve as the kickoff to their tenth season.

In the quaint village of Sleepy Hollow, stories of wonder and strangeness surround the legend of a mighty headless Hessian. When the humble schoolteacher Ichabod Crane vies for the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, the townsfolk might protest, but it is ultimately the Horseman who will decide Ichabod's fate. This adaptation of the classic story is by John Heimbuch & Jon Ferguson.

McKenna Lyons returns to direct for Three Brothers after last year's holiday romp Family Holiday by DC Cathro. She is assisted by stage manager Adara Morrow. "It's great to be back at Three Brothers to be a part of their tenth anniversary season!" says Lyons. "As someone born and raised in Waukegan, it's great to have a local theater creating meaningful art."

The cast of Sleepy Hollow includes Madeline Curtin, Kelsey Lesseig, Andrew Kleopfer, Zoe Gatz, Justin Vidovic, Caitlin Robb, Melissa Harrison, Sammi Gassel, and James Reilly. They will commence their haunting of Three Brothers Theatre on October 6th with performances running Fridays & Saturdays through October at 7:30PM. There will also be two Sunday matinee performances on 10/14 and 10/28 at 2PM.

Three Brothers Theatre continues its tenth anniversary season with a cavalcade of classics showcasing the signature traits Waukegan audiences have come to love. The season includes A Kareoke Christmas, The Play That Goes Wrong, Nunsense, and The 39 Steps. Tickets for their season, as well as various short-run and one-night-only events, can be found at their newly remodeled website: threebrotherstheatre.com.




