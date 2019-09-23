Three Brothers Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For SOMEBODY'S CHILD

Three Brothers Theatre is pleased to announce casting and creatives for their next show in the playwright residency program, SOMEBODY'S CHILD written by Ben Braun and directed by Joshua Bryan Maloney.

The show features Austin Lepper as Dan and Clare Supplitt as Jan.

Show synopsis: Dan and Jan are married, and they aren't happy. They fight every day, they know their respective habits, and manipulation is only half the fun. In the midst of an especially aggravated talk one morning, Jan finds the unthinkable: an infant child in the kitchen cereal cabinet. Somebody's child has entered their home. But whose? And why? As their happiness together seems to have faded, this couple will need to confront their own hard truths in order to move forward with any potential peace in the face of a terrifying situation.

Director Joshua Bryan Maloney comments: "Ben Braun has crafted an exquisite exploration of what can happen to people after years together. He shows us the desire ingrained within all of us to both say what we truly feel and for our words to be heard with the same intensity with which we spoke them. The play, though it may not seem like it at first, is about love, and the great human capacity for love. His use of magical realistic elements and grounding dialogue makes this story feel not of our world yet very much so a part of us."

The creative team includes Kelsey Thomas (Stage Manager), Moisés Diaz (Costume Design), Jack Cannon (Lighting Design), Joshua Bryan Maloney (Scenic Design), Jasmine Ratcliff (Sound Design), Kyle David Perry (artistic producer), Josh Beadle* (executive director). *Denotes Three Brothers Ensemble Member

SOMEBODY'S CHILD opens Friday October 4 and closes Saturday October 26. The show runs every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 at 115 N Genesee St. General admission tickets are $20. Three Brothers Theatre also offers student/industry/senior/military tickets for $15. Presale tickets can be purchased at threebrotherstheatre.com.





