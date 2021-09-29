Thorn Restaurant & Lounge In Rosemont Hosts A Haunting Night Of Elegance With A Curated Wine Dinner

Just in time for Halloween, Thorn Restaurant & Lounge, located in the The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, located at 5200 Pearl St., is thrilled to partner with The Prisoner Wine Company for an exclusive Prisoner Wine Dinner on Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m.

The special two-hour evening will be hosted by John Samaritano, a WSET III certified sommelier, and will feature a custom four-course menu perfectly crafted and complemented by Thorn's Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy. Tickets are $110 per person, and are available now to purchase. Tickets are extremely limited, and will sell out.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a high-class brand as The Prisoner Wine Company this fall," stated Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy. "The various wine profiles make it extremely exciting to create decadent dishes that perfectly pair with the various flavors chosen, and we can't wait to provide a special evening of wine and dining."

The Prisoner Wine Dinner will begin with a light cocktail hour, as guests will enjoy an Organic Prosecco. Patrons will then be taken to their seats, where John Samaritano will begin the evening guiding patrons through a bold yet smooth Saldo Zinfandel, paired with a Korean-fried smoked pork belly, topped with miso cream, apple kimchi, and cilantro. Guests will then move on to a bright and crisp Unshackled Rose, complemented with a seared scallop, butternut squash risotto, Brussel sprouts, parsnip, prosciutto chip, almond and arugula salad. From there, John will talk through the rich and well-balanced Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir, with braised Denver ribs, a pinot polenta, crispy broccolini, mint confit shallots, and a beurre rouge sauce. To end the evening on a sweet note, John will take patrons through the opulently flavorful Prisoner Red Blend that is completed with a red wine chocolate Tres Leches topped with a mirror glaze.

Seating for the Prisoner Winner Dinner is very limited, and available to book now. For more information or to book this special dinner, please visit the Thorn website by clicking here.