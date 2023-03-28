Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Third Eye Announces Tenth And Final Season With Gian Carlo Menotti's THE CONSUL

Over the past decade, Third Eye Theatre Ensemble has been dedicated to producing thought-provoking and emotionally stirring operatic works in the Chicago storefront scene

Mar. 28, 2023  
Third Eye Announces Tenth And Final Season With Gian Carlo Menotti's THE CONSUL

Celebrating their 10th and final season, Third Eye Theatre Ensemble harkens back to their roots with a stirring and timely performance of Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul.

Over the past decade, Third Eye Theatre Ensemble has been dedicated to producing thought-provoking and emotionally stirring operatic works in the Chicago storefront scene. We are proud of what we have achieved and are immensely grateful for our community.


The Consul was a smashing success when it premiered in 1950 in Philadelphia, then 2 weeks later on Broadway in New York City. It went on to win both a Pulitzer Prize and the New York Drama Critics' Circle award for Best Musical. Menotti is known for his expressive lyricism and dramatic tension.

The Consul will be performed with piano at The Edge Theater at 5451 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640 from Saturday, September 23rd through Sunday, October 8th.

"Ten years ago, we burst onto the scene with our inaugural production of Menotti's The Medium to enthusiastic reviews. Over the years, we've had the tremendous honor of presenting many Midwest and Chicago premieres of works by living composers that focused on social justice and human rights. With a fitting return to Menotti for our final production, we will present a powerful new staging of The Consul that transcends time and explores themes of political oppression, stifling bureaucracy, and cries for asylum with the care and empathy for which Third Eye Theatre Ensemble has come to be known. As our final love letter to the Chicago Storefront Scene, The Consul is a fulfilling bookend to our journey and we are excited to share it with you.

Chicago, it's been an honor. Thank you."

Third Eye Theatre Ensemble strives to champion new or seldom performed operatic works that inspire conversation, while advocating for human rights and social justice. Tickets for The Consul will be available in August. For more information on our mission, season selection, ticket availability, or press reservations, please visit www.thirdeyete.org or email us at info@thirdeyete.com.




HOT DISH! Returns to the Den Theater This Month Photo
HOT DISH! Returns to the Den Theater This Month
Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, returns to The Den Theater on April 16, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Patti Vasquez, a Chicago comedian, writer, actor, talk show host, consultant, advocate, and policy advisor. 
Metropolis Selects Brendan Ragan as New Artistic Director Photo
Metropolis Selects Brendan Ragan as New Artistic Director
After a nationwide search, Metropolis’ Board of Directors has announced acclaimed theatre artist Brendan Ragan as the company’s new Artistic Director. Ragan is the founding Co-Artistic Director of the award-winning Urbanite Theatre, a Florida-based company known regionally for producing bold, inventive new works.
Playwright Douglas Posts New Works Premiere at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse and G Photo
Playwright Douglas Post's New Works Premiere at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse and Grippo Stage Company
Grippo Stage Company presents the world premiere of Shaw vs. Tunney, written by award-winning playwright Douglas Post and directed by Nick Sandys, based on “The Prizefighter and The Playwright” by Jay R. Tunney, May 25 - July 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago.
A World Premiere & More Set for Court Theatres 69th Season Photo
A World Premiere & More Set for Court Theatre's 69th Season
Court Theatre has announced its 69th season! See the full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets.

