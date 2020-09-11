Third Coast Percussion Announces Fall 2020 Season

The digital programs feature works by Jlin, Tyondai Adaien Braxton, Philip Glass, and more.

Building on the success of their recent livestream performances and virtual fundraiser, Third Coast Percussion (TCP) extends a consistent schedule of online appearances through the fall of 2020. The group has been proactively engaging venue partners and artistic collaborators since March to "keep the music alive" despite the ongoing pandemic. The result of these efforts is a thrilling lineup of events that highlights TCP members' versatility as musicians, speakers, curators, and arts administrators.

"Third Coast Percussion was very fortunate to be in a position to begin doing multi-camera, multi-track audio livestreams just nine days after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic," shared TCP Ensemble Member and Executive Director David Skidmore. "Since then we've reached 40,000 screens on five continents and dozens of countries, invited live (virtual) guests such as Danny Elfman and Devonté Hynes, and partnered with institutions ranging from Stanford University to Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot. It feels so good to continue creating positivity and community in this very unsettling time."

TCP's longstanding commitment to commissioning new works is evidently reflected in their programming for the upcoming fall. From exploratory compositions to new arrangements, the Grammy Award-winning group continues to shed light on contemporary American composers. Simultaneously, TCP members strive to amplify the canon of chamber music repertoire available for percussion ensembles. These two pillars of TCP's mission are most clearly underlined in the following projects:

Jlin's seven-movement work, "Perspective," was written for the group through a highly collaborative process. Jlin visited TCP at their studio in Chicago multiple times to discuss their musical inspirations and to sample percussive instruments from their vast collection. She created the first version of each of the work's movements using these samples and other sounds from her own library. The TCP members then set about determining how to realize these pieces in live performance. Their version of this piece incorporates-in addition to standard instruments like marimba and vibraphone-mixing bowls filled with water, bird calls, a variety of gongs and tambourines, Mbira, and a metal spring coil, as well as many variations of drum set-like sounds, electronic delay, and electronic playback of some of Jlin's original stems.



"Perspective" was commissioned for Third Coast Percussion by the Boulanger Initiative, Carnegie Hall, the Lester & Hope Abelson Fund for the Performing Arts at the Chicago Community Foundation, the DEW Foundation, and Third Coast Percussion's New Works Fund.

Tyondai Adaien Braxton's work for Third Coast Percussion, "Sunny X," is an electro-acoustic piece featuring electronic sounds created with a modular synthesizer. Braxton worked closely with TCP in their studio in Chicago to develop the sounds and playing techniques for the work.



"Sunny X" was commissioned for Third Coast Percussion by the Sewanee Music Festival, George Mason University, and Carnegie Hall with additional support from Third Coast Percussion's New Works Fund.

Co-founded by Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Movement Art Is celebrates street dance styles like poppin and jookin. The evening-length project, "Metamorphosis," offers a dynamic artistic collaboration through the blending of street dance and percussion ensemble performance. Choreography will be featured alongside new music composed by Jlin and Tyondai Adaien Braxton, as well as TCP's acclaimed arrangements of Philip Glass's Aguas da Amazonia.



"Metamorphosis" is produced in collaboration with Sozo Artists.

The abovementioned collaborations are highlights of Third Coast Percussion's fall 2020 programming. Additional projects and further details can be found below and on the TCP website.



THIRD COAST PERCUSSION'S FALL 2020 SCHEDULE

COVID-19 disclaimer: all events listed are subject to change.



September 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Central

digital_TCP livestream presented by Berea College

Free, Watch on YouTube

Program:

Clarice Assad (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - "The Hero"

Devonté Hynes - "Perfectly Voiceless"

Gemma Peacocke - "Death Wish"

Philip Glass - "Perpetulum," Mvt. 3

Mark Applebaum - "Aphasia"

Jlin - "Perspective"

September 10-October 15, 2020

Hancher Youth and Family Talent Show Video Series

Free, Watch on website

Third Coast Percussion will partner with Hancher Auditorium to invite and inspire participation in Hancher's Youth and Family Talent Show. Videos featuring Third Coast Percussion performing music from home will be released on September 10, September 24, and October 15.

September 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. Central

Soirée Cedille

Tickets from $25

Third Coast Percussion will perform live as part of a virtual concert and benefit for Cedille Records

Program:

Clarice Assad (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - "The Hero"

Steve Reich - "Mallet Quartet," Mvt. 3

September 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. Central

Twin Tech 2020 Digital Rubicon

Available exclusively to conference delegates

Third Coast Percussion will participate in a session for this annual conference, featuring innovators in many disciplines from all over the world.

September 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. Eastern / 12 p.m. Central

digital_TCP livestream presented by Swarthmore College

Free, Viewing details forthcoming

Program:

Clarice Assad (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - "The Hero"

Gemma Peacocke - "Death Wish"

Jlin - "Obscure" and "Derivative" from "Perspective"



October 1-November 10, 2020

Artist Residency at George Mason University

Free, Watch on YouTube

This virtual residency will involve masterclasses with Mason percussion students, a free and open discussion on Entrepreneurship in the Arts (November 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern / 6:30 p.m. Central), Virtual Field Trips for Northern Virginia schools, and a lecture-performance with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services, and Lifelong Learning Institute-Manassas.

October 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central

digital_TCP video performance premiere

Presented by Bowling Green State University

Free, Viewing details forthcoming

Program:

Augusta Read Thomas - "Con Moto" (World Premiere)

Augusta Read Thomas - "Resounding Earth," Mvt. 2

Tyondai Braxton - "Sunny X"

Jlin - "Perspective"

Philip Glass - "Perpetulum," Mvt. 3, 5'



November 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. PT

Presented by La Jolla Music Society

Tickets on sale September 14, 2020

Program:

"Metamorphosis" with Movement Art Is

Choreography by Lil Buck and Jon Boogz

Marcus Battle and Ron Myles, Movement Artists

Music by Jlin, Tyondai Braxton, and TCP's arrangements of Aguas da Amazonia by Philip Glass

November 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central

digital_TCP livestream performance

Presented by Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts at Emory University

Free, Registration required

Program:

Philip Glass (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - "Aguas da Amazonia"

Philip Glass - "Perpetulum"



November 19, 2020 at time TBD

digital_TCP livestream from the Third Coast Percussion Studio

Free, Watch on YouTube

Program:

"Metamorphosis" with Movement Art Is

Choreography by Lil Buck and Jon Boogz

Marcus Battle and Ron Myles, Movement Artists

Music by Jlin, Tyondai Braxton, and TCP's arrangements of Aguas da Amazonia by Philip Glass



November 23, 2020

Presented by Sanat Yapim Productions in Istanbul, Turkey

Program:

Philip Glass (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - "Madeira River"

Gemma Peacocke - "Death Wish"

Augusta Read Thomas - "Resounding Earth," Mvt 2: Prayer

Steve Reich - "Mallet Quartet"

Robert Dillon - "Ordering-Instincts"

Devonté Hynes - "Perfectly Voiceless"

Philip Glass - "Perpetulum"

David Skidmore - "Torched And Wrecked"



December 5, 2020

Presented by Eesti Kontserts in Tallinn, Estonia

Program:

Philip Glass (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - "Madeira River"

Gemma Peacocke - "Death Wish"

Augusta Read Thomas - "Resounding Earth," Mvt 2: Prayer

Steve Reich - "Mallet Quartet"

Robert Dillon - "Ordering-Instincts"

Devonté Hynes - "Perfectly Voiceless"

Philip Glass - "Perpetulum"

David Skidmore - "Torched And Wrecked"



December 8, 2020

Presented by Klaipeda Concert Hall in Klaipeda, Lithuania

Program:

Philip Glass (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - "Madeira River"

Gemma Peacocke - "Death Wish"

Augusta Read Thomas - "Resounding Earth," Mvt 2: Prayer

Steve Reich -"Mallet Quartet"

Robert Dillon - "Ordering-Instincts"

Devonté Hynes - "Perfectly Voiceless"

Philip Glass - "Perpetulum"

David Skidmore -"Torched And Wrecked"

Third Coast Percussion is formed by: Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and David Skidmore.

Website: thirdcoastpercussion.com

