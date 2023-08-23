Theodore Roosevelt Takes The Stage At Raue Center For The Arts!

Raue Center For The Arts has announced a fundraiser for Raue Center and the Crystal Lake Library Foundation! See history come alive when scholar, writer and historical interpreter Clay Jenkinson steps into the shoes of our 28th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt on October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. 

“We are excited to be working with the Raue Center to bring Clay Jenkinson and one of his classic characters, Theodore Roosevelt, back to Crystal Lake,” said Crystal Lake Library Foundation president Terri Reece. “If you haven't seen Clay in the past, you are in for a treat! Clay brings all the energy and enthusiasm that the 26th President had in his portrayal of Roosevelt. It's an evening you won't want to end.”

The audience will experience Jenkinson's great depth and talent as he reveals the many sides of America's greatness! Jenkinson's performances are always humorous, educational, thought-provoking and enlightening!

Jenkinson is known for his portrayals of multiple historical characters, including Jefferson, Roosevelt, Meriwether Lewis, J. Robert Oppenheimer and John Wesley Powell. He is also the author of nine books, including the critically acclaimed “The Character of Meriwether Lewis.” Jenkinson has also created four documentaries and has appeared in three documentaries by Ken Burns, including his most recent film, “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.”

A distinguished scholar of the humanities at Bismarck State College, Jenkinson has won multiple awards, including the National Humanities Medal, the highest honor awarded to a public humanities scholar in the U.S. He has also been named Humanities Scholar of the Year in Kansas, Nevada and North Dakota. Jenkinson is also the founder of the Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University.

Crystal Lake Public Library has been serving the community for 109 years! The library is located at 126 Paddock Street in Crystal Lake. Everyone who lives in the city of Crystal Lake is eligible for a library card, which provides access to books, ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, games and a long list of online resources. Visit clpl.org for more information!

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named in the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. 

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.




