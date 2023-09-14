Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team for ASSASSINS

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the cast and production team of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's provocative musical Assassins which will be at the Howard Street Theatre October 27 through December 17, 2023. Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Assassins lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, exploring the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which figures from different historical periods meet, interact, and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

"Assassins brings into focus a couple of big challenges we are facing in America today: guns and mental health," says Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. "Through Sondheim and Weidman's brilliance, we experience a glimpse into the minds and motivations of what brings a person to take such extreme measures in their own pursuit of the American Dream. It is a complex story, and we are thrilled to have this talented company bringing it to life."

Jeff-nominated multi-hyphenate artist Daryl Brooks (he/him), who's directing work includes credits at Black Ensemble Theater, Porchlight Music Theatre, The Mercury Theatre, and Phoenix Theatre Company, leads the team as Director making his Theo debut. Fresh off her summer as the Orchestrator and Assistant Music Director on Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Heidi Joosten (she/her) makes her Theo debut as Music Director. Jeff Award winner and Theo's Producing Director Christopher Pazdernik (any) will choreograph.

Theo's intimate cabaret space will be transformed by Bek Lambrecht's (they/them) set design and Denise Karczewski's (she/her) lighting design. Serving as assistant lighting designer will be Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him) with costume design by Marquecia Jordan (she/her), properties design by Isa Noe (they/them), and sound design by Matthew R. Chase (he/him).

The all-star cast features Neala Barron (she/her; John Wilkes Booth), Patrick O'Keefe (he/him; Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald), Jon Parker Jackson (he/they; Samuel Byck), Amanda Rodriguez (she/her; Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme), Nick Arceo (he/him; Charles Guiteau), Josh Pablo Szabo (they/he; Giuseppe Zangara), Will Koski (he/him; John Hinkley, Jr.), Laura Sportiello (she/her; Sara Jane Moore/Dance Captain), and Mack Spotts (they/he; Leon Czolgosz). The Ensemble includes Liz Bollar (she/they; Proprietor/Ensemble, understudy John Wilkes Booth), Tyler DeLoatch (he/they; Ensemble, understudy Samuel Byck and Leon Czolgosz), Simon Keiser (he/him; Herold/Ensemble, understudy Charles Guiteau and Giuseppe Zangara), Evan Morales (he/him; Ensemble, understudy Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald and John Hinkley, Jr.), and Brittney Brown (she/her; Emma Goldman/Ensemble and understudy Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme). Michael Penick and Stephanie Boyd will serve as swings for the production.

A theatrical tour-de-force, Assassins combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligent lyrics and impressive music with a sweeping story of our nation's culture of celebrity and deep conflicts between those who have and those who don't. Bold, original, disturbing, and alarmingly funny, Assassins has been called "the most controversial musical ever written."

"Assassins has only grown more relevant since the day it premiered," comments Producing Director Christopher Pazdernik. "Although the conversation about gun control has shifted away from presidential assassins, the anger of marginalized citizens realizing the American Dream is just an illusion remains as potent as ever. We are looking forward to the meaningful conversation this musical can generate with our audiences."

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or via phone at 773-939-4101. Ticket prices range from $35-$59. Box office hours are Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Theo continues to offer its one stop dinner and a show experience, offering a pre-fixed dinner menu before performances courtesy of The Blue Horse Tavern for an additional $33. All performances take place at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

ABOUT ASSASSINS

ABOUT THEO UBIQUE

Theo was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo has produced more than 60 shows and won 68 Jeff Awards, having received 173 nominations. Learn more at www.theo-u.com