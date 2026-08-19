Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Names Joseph C. Walsh Producing Artistic Director

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Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has appointed Joseph Walsh as their Producing Artistic Director following an extensive 6-month process in partnership with arts executive search firm Arts Progress.

Joseph C. Walsh brings an impressive resume to the role having served as an award-winning director and educator both in the United States and abroad. A snapshot of his artistic impact includes his time as Artistic Director of the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida, and three seasons as the Touring Director for White Horse Theatre, the world's largest touring educational theatre company. Internationally, Walsh directed for the Cork Opera House in Ireland, and in London's West End he directed and collaborated on the development of 'Linzi Hateley: True Colors - Life Since Carrie;' he served as Assistant Director on 'Coyote On A Fence,' and as Resident Director of 'When Harry Met Sally,' starring Molly Ringwald and Michael Landes. He joins Theo from his most recent role as the Producing Artistic Director at Lakewood Playhouse in Lakewood, Washington.

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre completed its 2025-2026 season in July capping off a run that included three sold-out and extended productions including 'Urinetown,' 'The Drowsy Chaperone,' and 'Damn Yankees.' Walsh plans to announce the 2026-2027 season in September, along with additional programming allowing opportunities for audiences, artists, and the public to engage directly with him.

Theo's founder Fred Anzevino passed away in April 2025 while the company was in production of 'Diana: The Musical,' what would become the final show to carry Anzevino's artistic voice. Theo's Board of Directors and stakeholders dedicated the physical venue in October of 2025 renaming the space to The Fred Anzevino Theatre. Walsh picks up the mantle as the first non-founder lead the company.

ABOUT JOSEPH C. WALSH

Joseph C. Walsh is an award-winning theatre director and educator who has served as the Artistic Director of the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida, Arlington Children's Theatre in Massachusetts, and Wild Oats Productions in the UK. He was the Interim Director of Education at the White Plains Performing Arts Center where he also directed Ghost (starring Natalie Weiss and Steven Grant Douglas) and West Side Story.

Joseph directed critically acclaimed productions of Hairspray and Singin' in the Rain for Cork Opera House in Ireland, and collaborated with West End star Linzi Hateley to devise and direct Linzi Hateley: True Colors - Life Since Carrie at Saint James Theatre in London and 54 Below in New York. He directed the Off-Broadway premiere of Sonder at The Player's Theatre, and in London's West End he served as Assistant Director on Coyote On A Fence and Resident Director on When Harry Met Sally (starring Molly Ringwald and Michael Landes). Joseph spent three seasons as the Touring Director for White Horse Theatre, the world's largest touring educational theatre company, where his work was seen across Europe and Japan.

Joseph has won the Hilton Edwards Award for his direction of the play Lilies by Michel Marc Bouchard, and his London revival of Love Story: The Musical was nominated for an Off-West End Award for Best Musical. Other directing credits include the 20th anniversary production of Elegies For Angels, Punks And Raging Queens, the award-winning European premiere of The Temperamentals, The Laramie Project, the London premiere of Zanna, Don't!, and the Irish premieres of The Last Five Years and Songs For A New World.

As Artistic Director of the Garden Theatre, he oversaw the Garden's continued operation and development throughout the Covid pandemic, and his productions there as director included Parade, Man Of La Mancha, A Class Act, Godspell, and Matilda. Joseph is currently the Producing Artistic Director at Lakewood Playhouse in Lakewood, WA.

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