Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK

After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew?



"Call me Ishmael. . ." The three famous words opening Herman Melville's infamous American novel likewise open Theatre in the Dark's thrillingly experimental MOBY DICK IN THE DARK, live online audio theatre created from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups.

Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences around the world as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick.

MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voices of actors, to tell the story.

Herman Melville's masterpiece,

adapted as a live-audio listening experience

direct from our sound studios to your speakers.

Join us. Turn OFF your screen, and crank UP your speakers!

March 11 - April 10: CHASE THE WHALE

All Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can ($20-30 Recommended) and are on sale now.

Click HERE to purchase tickets