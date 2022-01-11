Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre for YOU Theatre Above the Law Launches On the Side Publishing

pixeltracker

This publishing company will feature plays that have been premiered with TATL including Cyrano, Henchpeople, Grimm, W.o.W., Eb & Belle and Amicable.

Jan. 11, 2022  

Theatre for YOU Theatre Above the Law Launches On the Side Publishing

After 6 seasons of Theatre for YOU Theatre Above the Law launches On the Side Publishing.

This publishing company will feature plays that have been premiered with TATL including Cyrano, Henchpeople, Grimm, W.o.W., Eb & Belle and Amicable.

These titles and others are available for licensing nationwide. OTS will continue the mission of TATL by including a teen wing of playwrights whose original works and adaptations will be available for licensing.

OTS is committed to giving the opportunity to local or unpublished playwrights to submit their unpublished works to be included in the OTS catalogue by emailing tony@theatreatl.org. Any theatre company or institution may learn more about the titles available to be produced and fees at theatreatl.org/otspub.


Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • World Stage Theatre Company Presents THE SONG OF JACOB ZULU
  • 3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Auditions for THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY
  • HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Beginning Next Month
  • Theatre Tulsa Continues 99th Season With THE SOUND OF MUSIC