After 6 seasons of Theatre for YOU Theatre Above the Law launches On the Side Publishing.

This publishing company will feature plays that have been premiered with TATL including Cyrano, Henchpeople, Grimm, W.o.W., Eb & Belle and Amicable.

These titles and others are available for licensing nationwide. OTS will continue the mission of TATL by including a teen wing of playwrights whose original works and adaptations will be available for licensing.