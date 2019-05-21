Theatre Evolve Presents World Premiere HUMAN RESOURCE(S)

Theatre Evolve announces the start of their 2nd season with their upcoming production of Human Resource(s) by Sara Means, directed by Jen Sloan. Performances run June 14th through July 6, 2019 at the Edge Off Broadway Theatre 1133 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago, IL 60640



The play is the sometimes-too-familiar story of corporate America and the extremes of clawing one's way to the top. It is fast, sharp, satirical, and over-caffeinated, forcing the audience to ask how far you'll go to achieve the American dream. This world premiere will be the kick off to Theatre Evolve's second season!

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at https://evolvehr.bpt.me

Human Resource(s) runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm from June 14th through July 6th. Tickets went on sale on May 1st, 2019.

Human Resource(s) by Sara Means will perform run June 14th through July 6, at the Edge Off Broadway Theatre 1133 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

The closest "L" stop is the Bryn Mawr Red Line stop. Then walk WEST to N Broadway and turn LEFT onto N Broadway and walk for about a block, then turn EAST/LEFT onto Catalpa Ave. The best bus to take is CTA #36 to Broadway & Catalpa stops. For bus and train schedules, contact the CTA at (312) 836-7000.

There is some free, unrestricted street parking in the area around the theatre. Additionally, there is a pay to park parking on Broadway Ave.





