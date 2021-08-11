Theatre Above The Law Announces Upcoming Season

A 25 seat Rogers Park theater is home to Theatre Above the Law. After a successful reopening to live audiences to end their 5th season TATL is presenting 4 premieres for their 6th season of Theatre! All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis.

Subscriptions range from $50-$75 and can be purchased at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197.

Grimm

by Michael Dalberg (World Premiere) Directed by Josephine Czarnecki

October 7-October 31, 2021

Taking place in a cabaret bar, Grimm works to spin well known tales into a modern story.

Utilizing classic stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, and more, Grimm will weave multiple stories together to present to the audience.

Eb & Belle

by Ryan Stevens (World Premiere) Directed by Tony Lawry

November 18-December 19, 2021

A unique spin on a classic Christmas tale, Eb & Belle tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his first love Belle, before he became the curmudgeon we recognize today.

Ghosts of Chernobyl

by David Hartley (World Premiere, rescheduled due to COVID19) Directed by Michael Dalberg

February 3- February 27, 2022

This play takes place in the control room of reactor 4 in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power plant. The 1986 parts of the play take place shortly before the infamous accident. The 2011 parts take place shortly after the Exclusion Zone was opened to scientists and researchers.

Digging Up Dessa

by Laura Schellhardt (Chicago Premiere) Directed by Tony Lawry

April 29-May 23, 2022

After a field trip to a museum reveals that Mary Anning's legacy has been buried by history because of her gender and lack of formal education, young Dessa decides that she's going to fight to earn her the credit she deserves.