Theatre 121 Brings Irving Berlin's Classic WHITE CHRISTMAS To The Opera House Stage

Based on the 1954 classic Paramount Pictures film of the same name.

Nov. 07, 2023

Theatre 121, the resident theatre company of The Woodstock Opera House, will be performing Irving Berlin's White Christmas, the Musical on the Woodstock Opera House stage for three weekends only.

Based on the 1954 classic Paramount Pictures film of the same name, the musical focuses on two World War II vets who have become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war. Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge.

"We have a truly incredible cast and crew for this show with some local, returning Theatre 121 performers and several fresh new faces to the Opera House stage," said, Director Roger Zawacki. "We are also thrilled to be utilizing the new, large LED screen at the Opera House as a backdrop for our set for the first time. It's going to be a show you won't want to miss!" he noted.

An energetic show with tap dancing and catchy tunes, including "White Christmas", "I Love a Piano", "Blue Skies" and "Sisters", it's a show for the entire family to enjoy.

Show dates and times are Friday 11/17 and 12/1 at 7:30pm, Friday 11/24 at 8:00pm after The Lighting of The Square, Saturday 11/18, 11/25, 12/2 at 2:00pm, Saturday 11/25, 12/2 at 7:30pm, Sunday 11/18, 12/3 at 2:00pm and Sunday 11/26 at 4:00pm at the Woodstock Opera House. You can also enjoy Cocoa With the Cast at Stage Left Café on 11/25 in between the shows that day. Tickets are available by calling 815-338-5300 or visiting Click Here.

Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. White Christmas is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Theatre 121 is an inclusive theater for the McHenry County area, providing education, connections, and community through excellence in the arts. We strengthen the bonds of our community by drawing visitors to Woodstock and area businesses, developing skills both on and off the stage, and providing entertainment and a sense of community for all. For more information, visit Click Here.




