Theater Wit Returns To Live Shows With MR BURNS Next Month

Chicago, get ready for the return of live theater that couldn't be more of the moment.

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview community, returns to live shows on August 27 with Anne Washburn's Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, a brilliantly creative play that asks, "What's left when everything is taken away?"

Or, the same question that's been on everyone's minds the past 16 months.

A paean to the restorative power of live theater and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is an animated, hilarious exploration of how one generation's pop culture might evolve into the mythology of another's.

The story begins right after a global catastrophe. Life as we know it has ended. Small bands of survivors have banded together for safety. They travel in pods to keep the pilot light of civilization burning. But one pod's path to redemption is as unexpected as it is inevitable.

Wit's 2015 Chicago premiere of Mr. Burns was one of the company's most acclaimed productions ever, and post-pandemic, it couldn't be more prescient. Wit's new production revival also reunites many of the original cast and creative team.

Theater Wit Artistic Director Jeremy Wechsler is thrilled to be back directing. Returning cast members Daniel Desmaris, Andrew Jessop, Tina Muñoz Pandya and Leslie Ann Sheppard are joined by Eileen Doan, Ana Silva, Jonah D. Winston and WIll Wilhelm, each making their Theater Wit debut.

Music is by Michael Friedman. The production team includes Eugene Dizon, musical director; Brigitte Ditmars, choreography; Joe Schermoly, set; Heather Gilbert, lights; Mara Blumenfeld, costumes; Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, props; David Woolley, fight choreography; and, Katie Klemme, stage manager.

Previews of Mr. Burns run August 27-September 5: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Previews are $20-$30. Press opening is Wednesday, September 8 at 7 p.m. Regular performances start September 10: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Regular performances are $36-$54. Mr. Burns is being presented in an open run.

Theater Wit is located at 1229 N. Belmont Ave., in the Belmont Theatre District in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. For tickets and information, visit TheaterWit.org or call (773) 975-8150.

Note: Everyone (including audience members) at Theater Wit is required to be vaccinated to enter the building. Each audience member over 11 years of age must show proof of vaccination at the door for admittance. Electronic photos and copies are acceptable. If you are unable to be vaccinated for any reason, you may show negative results from a PCR test for COVID-19 administered in the last 48 hours as an alternative. Unvaccinated patrons must remain masked for the duration of their visit. Visit TheaterWit.org for more details.