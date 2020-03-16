Theater Wit Remote Online Viewing Launches Wednesday, Live Shows Canceled

In response to Illinois State Governor JB Pritzker's newest mandate to close bars and restaurants due to concern about COVID-19, Theater Wit is suspending live performances of its upcoming run of Teenage Dick.

However, remote online viewing remains a novel new way to enjoy Theater Wit's new production of Teenage Dick.

Teenage Dick will have its final live performance, until further notice, today, March 16, for a private audience capped at 40 to allow for social distancing.

Starting with the show's originally scheduled opening night, Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m., the opening night performance of Teenage Dick will be streamed online at the show's originally scheduled show dates and times: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m., through April 19 (all times CST).

Here's how it works: Patrons pick a "remote view" date and time from Theater Wit's performance calendar, same as always. But instead of going out to the theater, they can watch Teenage Dick on their computer, tablet, phone or smart TV from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Ten minutes before the show begins, each remote viewer will receive an email with a private URL and password to watch the opening night performance on a private Vimeo stream. There are only 98 viewing streams available for every performance. The show will be videotaped on two cameras to capture close-ups and full coverage of the staging.

At the end of every performance, the video will conclude and no longer be accessible. If you miss your streaming date and time, you can contact Wit's box office to be vouchered into an open future slot.

Additionally, at the end of every performance, remote viewers are invited to join the cast and the stream's fellow audience members for a live post-show discussion over video conference in Theater Wit's virtual lobby.

"Teenage Dick gives the disabled community its first true anti-hero," said Theater Wit Artistic Director Jeremy Wechsler. "We wanted everyone, regardless of their health status, physical limitations, or now, thanks to remote viewing, even where they are in the world, to see the fantastic work of these artists."

Teenage Dick runs 100 minutes, no intermission. Remote view tickets are $28. To purchase tickets and for more information on Theater Wit's new remote view option forTeenage Dick, visit TheaterWit.org or call (773) 975-8150.

Note: Theater Wit has committed to paying full performance rates to all cast and crew for the duration of the run. Theater Wit and the cast/crew of Teenage Dick are committed to bringing people together as much as possible during this time.

Read the full statement on Theater Wit's site here.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You