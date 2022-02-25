The Saint Sebastian Players Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Saint Sebastian Players continues its 40th anniversary season with the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with book by Rachel Sheinkin and music and lyrics by William Finn, conceived by Rebecca Feldman. Performances take place March 11-April 3, 2022 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



The Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical focuses on an eclectic group of mid-pubescents-joined by willing audience members-who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.



SSP company member Robert-Eric West serves as director/choreographer and co-producer; his previous SSP directing credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Oliver!and Love, Loss and What I Wore. SSP company members in the cast include Sean Michael Barrett and Adam Hoak. Other cast members include Lili Galluzzo, Peter Kattner III, Drew MacCallum, Sam Peterson, Kay Rower, Kaela West and Alice Woo. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, John Oster as technical director, Rob Gretta as properties manager, Melinda "MJ" Deamon as audience participation coordinator and John Austin as co-producer. Also on the team are Sandra Leander as costumes/properties consultant, Sean Smyth as sound designer, Brendan Siddall as stage manager, Claire Stevens as assistant stage manager and Andrew Milliken as rehearsal accompanist.



SSP's expanded 40th anniversary season concludes with the world premiere of The Shady Lady by Kara Poe Atnip and SSP company member Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend May 5-22. In addition, the third annual 10-Minute Play Festival takes place June 9-12.



SSP is following these protocols related to COVID-19: All audience members must provide proof of vaccination-including a booster shot if it has been six months since a double-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccination or two months since a single-shot J&J vaccination-or a professionally administered negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance date along with a photo ID. All audience members must be masked at all times. Anyone who does not provide proof of full vaccination or a professionally administered negative COVID test, or refuses to wear a mask, will not be admitted. Anyone with COVID symptoms, as listed at cdc.gov, should not plan to attend. SSP also is ventilating the theater space by using heating blowers and keeping some windows partially open, so those attending should dress accordingly. For updates, visit saintsebastianplayers.org.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.