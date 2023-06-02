The Blues on the Fox Festival Returns This Month

Performances run June 16-17.

The Blues on the Fox Festival is back, Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17 at downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park, where blues legends and rising stars will live on the banks of the beautiful Fox River.

Friday night kicks off with Ruthie Foster, winner, Best Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year at last month’s Blues Music Awards. Foster opens Chicago’s largest annual suburban summer blues fest, followed by legendary Texas blues rocker Jimmie Vaughan.

Saturday’s star attraction is Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, also just named Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 BMAs, now four years running. Blues legend Kenny Neal, Muddy Waters’ son, Mud Morganfield, and Aurora native Joey J. Saye will pave the way for a day of food, fun and fantastic live blues music.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra’s Aurora Transportation Center. Tickets for Friday, June 16 are $25. Tickets for Saturday, June 17 are $35 regular. Children 12 and under are admitted free to Blues on the Fox. Children must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older, and can get a free ticket from any ticket booth located outside all RiverEdge Park gates the day of the show.

For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included. 

Blues on the Fox is sponsored by Rush Copley Medical Center and the Quad County African American Chamber of Commerce.




