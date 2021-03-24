'The University of Chicago Presents' Announces Ian Bostridge Recital And Lectures

The University of Chicago Presents is offering a recital of German lieder and sentimental song from English tenor Ian Bostridge and pianist Imogen Cooper. The duo will perform a selection of vocal works by Ludwig van Beethoven that offer a glimpse at the composer's romantic side, as well as Robert Schumann's Liederkreis, Op. 39, inspired by his marriage to composer and pianist Clara Wieck. The performance was captured in London's Wigmore Hall, renowned for its programming of chamber music, recitals, early music, and song.

Bostridge is known as an exceptional storyteller and lied interpreter and in this recital offers some songs included in his recent recording of Beethoven's songs and folksongs. Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte is considered the first song cycle by a serious Romantic-era composer and as such was influential on Beethoven's contemporaries and those who followed him, including Robert Schumann. Schumann's 12-song Liederkreis, set to poems by Joseph Eichendorff, is generally regarded as one of the 19th century's greatest song cycles. The composer described the collection of songs in a letter to Wieck as "my most romantic music ever, with much of you in it, dearest Clara."

Tenor Ian Bostridge's international recital career takes him to the foremost concert halls of Europe, Japan, and North America. His many recordings have won all the major international record prizes and been nominated for fifteen Grammy awards. He was awarded a CBE in the 2004 New Year's Honours, and in 2016 he was awarded The Pol Roger Duff Cooper Prize for nonfiction writing for his book, Schubert's Winter Journey: Anatomy of an Obsession.

Renowned for her virtuosity and lyricism, pianist Imogen Cooper performs internationally with leading orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Royal Concertgebouw, the Sydney Symphony, and the Vienna Philharmonic, among many others. She is a committed chamber musician and recitalist and received a CBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours in 2007.

On Friday, April 16, at 7:00 PM CDT, Bostridge and Cooper will perform Beethoven's "Resignation," WoO. 149, "Sehnsucht," WoO. 134, "Ich liebe Dich," WoO. 123, and An die ferne Geliebte, Op. 98. Schumann's Liederkreis, Op. 39, will follow, and as an encore, Beethoven's "Aus Goethes Faust," Op. 75, No. 3, completes the program.

Concert tickets are $15 and free for UChicago students. The recording will be available to view until 11:59 PM on Sunday, April 18. More information and tickets are available at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.

This concert is presented with generous support from Lynne F. and Ralph A. Schatz and is presented in partnership with the Humanities Division in conjunction with the 2021 Berlin Family Lectures.

Prior to his career as a singer Bostridge was an academic. His recital is presented in conjunction with his April 2021 role as guest for the University of Chicago's Division of the Humanities annual Randy L. and Melvin R. Berlin Family Lectures. In these virtual lectures (April 11, 17, and 24), Bostridge looks at how classical music can express the inexpressible: the nature of existence; the fluidity of identity; the inevitability of death. Through a set of three Berlin Family Lectures entitled "Musical Identities," Bostridge sets out to explore and evaluate some of the works at the very center of the classical vocal repertoire, asking how they construct identities-historically, poetically, and musically. Registration is free and open to the public at berlinfamilylectures.uchicago.edu.

DETAILS:

STREAMING CONCERT: IAN BOSTRIDGE, tenor, and IMOGEN COOPER, piano

Friday, April 16 at 7 PM CDT through Sunday, April 18 at 11:59 PM CDT

Beethoven: Resignation, WoO. 149

Sehnsucht, WoO. 134

Ich liebe Dich, WoO. 123

An die ferne Geliebte, Op. 98

Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 39

Beethoven: Aus Goethes Faust, Op. 75, No. 3

CONCERT TICKETS

$15 | Free for University of Chicago students

The concert stream will be available to purchase and view (and re-view) on demand from April 16 through April 18.

BOX OFFICE

Concert tickets can be purchased online at tickets.uchicago.edu, or phone 773.702.ARTS (773.702.2787). UChicago Arts Box Office: Regular hours are Monday-Friday, 12 PM-6 PM.

Concert information online at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu

VIRTUAL LECTURES

Bostridge will deliver the Randy L. and Melvin R. Berlin Family Lectures on April 11, 17, and 24. Registration is free and open to the public at berlinfamilylectures.uchicago.edu.