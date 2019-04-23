The Second City Launches Wellness Week 2019

The Second City's Wellness Week 2019: You're Not the Only One is coming this May in collaboration with the creation of Canadian icon Margaret Trudeau's world premiere of Certain Woman of an Age. Ms. Trudeau's one-woman show candidly and gracefully tackles many of the day's most relatable and difficult topics, including dealing with mental illness under the harsh spotlight of fame. The Second City is proud to create an opportunity to have this crucial conversation on a community level, bringing the topic of personal wellness and self-care to the forefront for a full week of programming.

The Second City Training Center's Wellness Program launched in 2011 with the groundbreaking Improv for Anxiety and has expanded throughout the years with a suite of specialty classes, such as Improv for Autism, Humor Doesn't Retire, and Improv for Clinicians. The heart of the program is to create a nurturing and safe environment for people who are choosing to experience the personal and social benefits that the study of improv and commitment to ensemble can provide.

"I love that we have the opportunity to share our programming with a broader audience, thanks to Margaret's show," says Becca Barish, Head of the Wellness Program. "I hope that people take this opportunity to experience some of our work for free, by hearing from professionals in our field and giving improv a try for themselves. There's no better place to find your voice and try something new, than right here in an improv class at The Second City."

Join the Second City Training Center May 6-12, 2019 for a series of special workshops and seminars. All events are free to attend, but reservations are strongly recommended.

Visit secondcity.com/classes/chicago/wellness-week or call 312-664-3959 for more info on Wellness Week 2019 and to reserve your spot.

Performing with Mental Health Issues

A discussion with the professional performers of The Second City and their experience overcoming bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression.

Wednesday, May 8, 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Donny's Skybox

*FREE*

Improv for Anxiety Class

This is an opportunity to try improv in a low-stakes, safe way with others just like you and find out what happens in an Improv for Anxiety class at The Second City Training Center.

Thursday, May 9th, 5:30pm - 7:00pm

*FREE*

Q&A with Author Scott Stossel

Join us for a conversation with Scott Stossel, author of My Age of Anxiety: Fear, Hope, Dread, and the Search for Peace of Mind. Stossel will speak with us about his experience with anxiety, working to overcome his fears and obstacles, and offering some advice on how his own story may help you in your life or career. Please note, this discussion will be recorded for The Second City and/or WGN's use within our podcast series.

Friday, May 10, 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Harold Ramis Film School screening room (2nd floor)

*FREE*

Tickets for Certain Woman of an Age start at $45 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com. The show schedule is as follows: Thursday, May 9 at 8pm; Friday, May 10 at 8pm; Saturday, May 11 at 8pm; and a special Mother's Day performance on Sunday, May 12 at 4pm.

About The Second City

Since opening its doors 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy club, theater and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe. Alumni of The Second City's resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions include some of the biggest names in entertainment, and in addition to the sold-out shows playing nightly on resident stages in Chicago and Toronto, the comedy empire has staged productions with a wide range of illustrious creative partners and theatre companies, including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Center Theater Group Los Angeles, Portland Center Stage, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and even the Chicago Bulls.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You