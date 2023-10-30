The Second City Announces Programming For The Holiday Season

Make The Second City your number one holiday tradition again this year! 

By: Oct. 30, 2023

It’s the funniest time of the year! Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City is thrilled to announce the return of its annual line up of hilarious holiday shows. Tickets to these interactive, laugh-out-loud performances sell out, so grab your seats quick and make The Second City your number one holiday tradition again this year! Hilarious holiday-themed 2023 programming includes:

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater

November 20-December 31 

Are you tired of the same-old holiday reruns? Then dash through the snow (grey slush) to The Second City for THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY SWEATER. Festive family gatherings, office parties, classic holiday movies, and Mariah Carey’s entire catalogue will all get roasted like chestnuts on an open fire in this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue stuffed with seasonal songs, sketches, and of course, a generous helping of our world-famous improv comedy.

Holiday Improv Brunch

November 19-December 31

Brunch in Chicago just got a whole lot funnier! Bring your band of merrymakers as we scramble together two of everyone’s favorites, comedy and brunch, for a scrumptious seasonal breakfast with a totally improvised show featuring the city’s finest. Whether you side on the Naughty or Nice List, come enjoy mimosas...we don’t judge. Plays Sundays at noon.

Cuffing Season’s Greetings

November 24-December 9

Snuggle up with laughter this holiday season as The Second City’s presents its newest holiday tradition Cuffing Season's Greetings - a fully improvised show filled with hilarious improv, festive games, audience participation, and so many surprises. This one-hour fully improvised show is full of merriment and cheer that you won't find anywhere else. Come and experience the joy of comedy this holiday season!

The Second City is located at 230 W. North Ave. Ticket prices start at $29 and can be purchased online at secondcity.com, by phone at (312) 337-3992 or in person at the Box Office. Please visit secondcity.com for additional information or schedule updates.

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world’s most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O’Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Robin Thede and Steven Yeun, among many more.



