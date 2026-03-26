The Second City And Funny Girls Open Applications For Second Annual Chicago Leadership Program For Girls

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The Second City and Funny Girls has announced that applications are now open for the second annual Chicago Funny Girls cohort, continuing its no-cost, improv-based leadership program that empowers girls and gender-expansive youth in grades 3–8 across Chicago to build confidence, forge connections, and strengthen their voice.

Building on the success of the inaugural Chicago cohort, the program will once again bring The Second City's renowned teaching artists into classrooms and community spaces across the city, transforming learning environments into playful leadership labs where students practice collaboration, creative risk-taking, and self-expression. Rooted in a social-emotional learning framework, Funny Girls blends evidence-based leadership development with improvisation, helping young people strengthen self-awareness, empathy, learning agility, and resilience during a formative stage of identity development.

“Chicago is where improv's educational roots took hold, making it the perfect home for this work,” said Jenny Raymond, Executive Director of The Harnisch Foundation. “Launching a second cohort here allows us to deepen local partnerships and ensure even more girls have access to leadership experiences that are playful, affirming, and transformative.”

Originally developed in 2015 by The Harnisch Foundation, Funny Girls blends creativity with confidence-building through improvisation and aligns beautifully with the pedagogy of improvisation pioneer Viola Spolin, whose theater games were designed to teach empathy, teamwork, and problem-solving through play. Spolin's approach later shaped The Second City's early workshops and continues to guide its educational philosophy today.

Inside a Funny Girls classroom, laughter becomes a catalyst for growth. Through improv exercises grounded in the principle of “Yes, And,” participants learn to trust their instincts, embrace mistakes as opportunities, and support one another's ideas. What appears as play is in fact a structured leadership practice, equipping students with skills that extend into classrooms, relationships, and future leadership roles.

“We've seen how improvisation helps young people connect more deeply with themselves and each other,” said Julie Dumais Osborne, Vice President of Training Centers at The Second City. “Continuing this work in Chicago allows us to expand access to transformative leadership experiences across the city, building on The Second City's more than 65-year commitment to empowering the next generation of comedy.”

Applications for the second annual Chicago cohort are open to public and private schools, after-school and enrichment programs, and community-based organizations serving girls in grades 3–8 across the city.

Participating institutions will receive fully funded access to instruction in the Funny Girls social-emotional learning leadership curriculum led by trained teaching artists from The Second City, and educator resources to support implementation and sustainability at no cost. Programs may be delivered in flexible formats to meet partner needs, ensuring participating sites can create playful, supportive environments where girls build confidence, collaboration skills, and authentic leadership voice through improv.

The next cohort will begin in September 2026, with priority consideration given to applications submitted by April 30, 2026.

For application details and eligibility requirements, visit: funnygirls.org/secondcity and to apply: 2027-27 Partnership Application Link

ABOUT THE SECOND CITY

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. As well, for decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com, www.secondcityworks.com and follow The Second City on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.