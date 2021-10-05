The Ruth Page Center Presents A Re-imagining Of Ruth Page's Iconic Solo Performance EXPANDING UNIVERSE

The Ruth Page Center for the Arts presents its Fall 2021 Showcase: The "Expanding Universe" Project, as a part of its 50th Anniversary season.

The re-imagining of Expanding Universe, Ruth Page's 1932 solo collaboration with artist Isamu Noguchi, is crafted by Chicago-based dancemaker Nejla Yatkin for the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company, and will be performed live at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.

There will be a private event held Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The evening length program also includes new contemporary works by Rigo Saura and Nelson Reyes, spotlighting dancers from the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company and School of Dance.

Saura's work Pink Nights Never End, choreographed for the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company is presented in collaboration with Chicago Dancemakers Forum, as part of their 2021 Production Residency Pilot Project.

Tickets for the 2021 Fall Showcase "Expanding Universe" are $35 and are available at www.ruthpage.org. More information on the 50th Anniversary season events may also be found at www.ruthpage.org.