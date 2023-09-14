The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present THE MINUTES by Tracy Letts

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood has revealed the cast and creative team for its autumn production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, the scathing comedy about small-town politics and the secret ugliness of America's most closely-held narratives. Performances are November 3-18, and ticket sales begin in October.

The cast of The Minutes includes Resident Artists Bill Chamberlain, John Chambers, Stephen Loch, and Jeanann Power; returning artists Rob Howard and Herb Metzler; and Sophia Arnold, Tim Ashby, Brian A.Hill, Jack Hradecky, and Barbara Roeder Harris making their Resident Theatre debuts. Sam Adeoye, Valen Lion, Martin Mahoney, Daniel Martin, Stephen Oberhardt, Nathan Short, Lisa Stran, and Chris Toft fill out the ensemble as understudies.

The Minutes is directed by Resident Artist and Edge of the Wood Co-Founder Janet Rourke, with assistance from Resident Artist Grant Kilian. The design team includes Natasza Naczas (scenery), Elizabeth Niemczyk (costumes), Finley Wedge (lighting), and Tim Kwasny (sound).

"We are thrilled to present The Minutes in its first production in Chicago since its Steppenwolf premiere and subsequent transfer to Broadway," says Artistic Director John Chambers. "It's a bold and brilliant choice for our tenth-anniversary season."

"The Minutes is a roller coaster ride," says Rourke. "When I first read this gutsy play, I was struck by its humor, intelligence, wit, and gripping narrative. The play will stick with you long after you leave the theater, and we couldn't be more excited to bring it to our audiences."

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood produces family-friendly shows across genres, bringing professional- caliber theatre to the Edgebrook community, and engaging and inspiring young people as performers and theatre- goers. Past productions include the Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic Our Town, the ensemble of which Lt. David Haynes of WGN Radio called "phenomenal." The Resident Theatre recently celebrated its tenth year and its twentieth production. Learn more at Click Here