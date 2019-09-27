The Passage Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER

The Passage Theatre (TPT) has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER by Preston Choi, directed by Alison Thvedt.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER features Liz Cloud, Cory Hardin*, Em Haverty, Vic Kuligoski, Sarah Lo, and LaRose Washington. Understudies for the production include Allie Freed and Elise Soeder.

The creative team for HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER includes: Daniel Washelesky* (dramaturg), Gaby Labotka (intimacy director), Charles Blunt (lighting design), Amelia Mroczkowski (prop design), Jonesy Jones (sound design), Maiya Corral (space design), Will Quam* (producing company member), and Shelby Burgus (stage manager).

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER is a morbidly whimsical kaleidoscope of life on Earth and the universe. A joy ride through a timeline of curious robots, existential cows, 5th grade power points on extinct species, and the last human on Earth on the search for more jars.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER runs November 15 - December 2, 2019 at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church, 4511 N Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60640. Tickets are currently available on The Passage Theatre website or in person at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church 30 minutes prior to performance. The press opening is Friday, November 15 at 7:30 pm.

*Denotes The Passage Theatre company member





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You