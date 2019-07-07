The Passage Theatre Announces Second Season

The Passage Theatre (TPT) has announced its second season, which consists of two world premiere plays by Chicago playwrights and the introduction of a developmental reading series.

TPT will kick off its 19/20 season in November with Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, directed by Alison Thvedt. The season will continue in the spring with All-One! The Dr. Bronner's Play, a commission by Beth Hyland, directed by Sammy Zeisel. Adding to these world premieres, TPT will host a reading series, The Current, to present and develop unproduced plays by Chicago playwrights.

"Happy Birthday Mars Rover"

By Preston Choi

Directed by Alison Thvedt

November 15 - December 2, 2019

Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church

World Premiere

"Happy Birthday Mars Rover is a morbidly whimsical kaleidoscope of life on Earth and the universe. A joy ride through a timeline of curious robots, existential cows, 5th grade power points on extinct species, and the last human on Earth on the search for more jars."

"All-One! The Dr. Bronner's Play"

By Beth Hyland

Directed by Sammy Zeisel

Spring 2020

World Premiere

"Good/Evil! Clean/Dirty! Madness/Genius! Apart/Together! Can all of these major dualities be contained in a soap you may have in your shower right now? And can that soap really have eighteen different uses? All-One: The Doctor Bronner's Play is an irreverent look at life's deepest darkness and brightest light through the too-wild-to-be-believed life of the world's most famous soap maker, Emanuel Bronner."

"The Current: A Reading Series"

Presented throughout the 2019/2020 season, The Current: A Reading Series will showcase the great writers of our Chicago Theatre Community by presenting unproduced plays and aiding in their development. Each reading will be followed by a facilitated discussion to provide the playwright with additional feedback.

The Passage Theatre is accepting submissions for The Current until July 21. Chicago playwrights can submit their work by visiting TPT's website.





