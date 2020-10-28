The Orion Ensemble Performs Brahms, Arutiunian at Pianoforte Studios, November 12

The Orion Ensemble performs again this fall for a limited in-person and unlimited virtual audience.

Following a successful return to the stage in October, The Orion Ensemble performs again this fall for a limited in-person and unlimited virtual audience on Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

The program includes Trio No. 1 in B Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms; composed in 1853-4 and revised 35 years later, it is a deep and mature work that nonetheless exudes youthful energy.

The Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano (1992) by Alexander Arutiunian, commissioned by the Verdehr Trio, contains moods ranging from emotionally tense to lyrical. Verdehr members have written that its final movement "contains elements of Armenian dance rhythms with their capricious pulse and unexpected irregularities in a freely improvised melodic style."

A maximum of 20 people may attend in person at PianoForte Studios; audience members must wear masks at all times, and, while family groups may sit together, different audience members/groups will be seated at least six feet apart. Extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.

The Orion Ensemble performs Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago. Limited in-person tickets are $25 for advance purchase only at 630-628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org. Virtual access is free; donations are welcome. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel. All programming is subject to change.

The Orion Ensemble Founded in 1992, The Orion Ensemble, winner of the prestigious Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming for its critically acclaimed millennium celebration "An Inside Look at Contemporary Music," features a roster of four superb musicians-Kathryne Pirtle (clarinet), Florentina Ramniceanu (violin), Diana Schmück (piano) and Judy Stone (cello)-who have performed throughout North America, Europe and Asia, as an ensemble and individually in solo, orchestral and other chamber music roles.

The Orion Ensemble is supported in part by grants from the Arts Work Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Illinois Arts Council, Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund and generous donations from its patrons. For a brief history, click here.

For more information, visit orionensemble.org.

