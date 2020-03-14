The New Colony Cancels UNDER THE TREE Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), The New Colony announced today that it will cancel its upcoming world premiere of Under The Tree, scheduled to play April 1 - May 3, 2020 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The Den Theatre box office is currently contacting patrons to process ticket refunds. Due to the high volume of calls, The Den recommends contacting the box office via e-mail at boxoffice@thedentheatre.com with questions.

In a statement, The New Colony Co-Artistic Directors Fin Coe and Stephanie Shum said, "As you may have seen, The Den Theatre has made the decision to close the venue through April 12, effective immediately. We applaud and agree with the Den leadership's difficult but correct choice for the safety of our community.

We want to thank the cast, crew and creative team of this amazing production for all of the hard work and good will they brought into the room. It is absolutely heartbreaking to call a halt to production, but as always, the safety of our audience and artists comes first.

We also want to thank you for your continued support during this uncertain time. Please be careful, be kind, and be hopeful. Take care of yourself and of each other - our best way through this difficult time is as a community. Please don't hesitate to reach out directly to our leadership with any questions. Be well and we hope to see you all again as soon as we can."





