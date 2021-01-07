The Music Institute of Chicago to Host Free Virtual Open House

The Music Institute of Chicago will host a free virtual open house showcasing a wide variety of lesson and class opportunities on Sunday, January 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. Faculty and staff will share information about educational offerings, introduce specific instruments, and provide breakout rooms for Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings.



The Music Institute's Community Music School offers private music lessons and group classes to thousands of students of all ages and levels each year. In addition to classical training, program areas include Early Childhood Music and Movement (Musikgarten®), Suzuki Education, Musical Theater, Jazz Studies, Roots & Rock, and Adult Studies. Through online teaching via Zoom, Music Institute faculty are reaching local, national, and international students safely and conveniently, ensuring they are prepared for success. When it is safe to return to in-person instruction, students have a choice of campuses in downtown Chicago (two locations), Downers Grove, Evanston (two locations), Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, and Winnetka.

"Whether it's classical piano, jazz guitar, family ukulele, or any instrument or musical style, the Music Institute provides a supportive community that fosters confidence and inspires joy and creativity through music," said Emily Abraham, dean and vice president of academic affairs. "Our world-class, dedicated teachers specialize in giving students the building blocks they need to make their musical experience challenging, exciting, and completely their own."

The Music Institute of Chicago's free virtual open house takes place

Sunday, January 24 at 2 p.m. RSVP by Friday, January 22.

Spring classes begin February 1, private lessons can begin anytime.

For more information, visit musicinst.org/virtual-open-house