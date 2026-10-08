The Music Institute Of Chicago To Host Free Fall Festival Concert

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The Music Institute of Chicago is set to present an afternoon of fun and performances at the annual Fall Festival supporting scholarships and financial aid. The event takes place Sunday, November 15 at 1 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston. Admission is free; donations are welcome at the event and by visiting musicinst.org/fall-festival.



“The Fall Festival showcases the extraordinary breadth of the Music Institute experience and highlights our dedication to nurturing the whole musician,” said Music Institute President and CEO Shalisa Kline Ugaz. “Performers range from beginners in our Suzuki programs to some of our most revered faculty, who will share their talents and celebrate what it means to be a Music Institute of Chicago musician.”



The concert highlights the talent and skill of the Music Institute's student body with music from its world-class faculty, youth and adult students, Suzuki groups, and the Academy orchestra. The concert concludes with a Community Sing.

Music Institute board member and piano student Audra Wilson, photo by Mike Grittani. The afternoon festivities also include announcement of the Fourth Annual Teacher of Note Award, which honors and expresses appreciation for the people who live the Music Institute's mission every day: its internationally acclaimed, award-winning faculty. In 2025, the Music Institute of Chicago honored violin and viola faculty Vannia Phillips.



In addition, this year the Music Institute presents its Second Annual Alumni of Note Award, which recognizes an extraordinary alum who has made important contributions through their work in music or another field. Last year's recipient was cellist and Music Institute cello and Suzuki faculty Julia Wen.

Admission is free; donations are welcome at the event or visit musicinst.org/fall-festival.



Founded in 1931, the Music Institute of Chicago fosters lifelong engagement with music for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. Through exceptional teaching, outstanding performance opportunities, and community programming, the Music Institute harnesses the power of music to educate and motivate while providing broad access to high-quality music education. Each year, the Music Institute provides personalized music instruction to more than 1,500 students, regardless of age, level of experience, or financial means, across Music Institute campus locations in Chicago, Evanston, Hinsdale, Lake Forest, and Winnetka, as well as online. The Music Institute also offers scholarship opportunities to all students, including those in the Academy, a nationally recognized pre-college conservatory program for gifted high school pianists and string players. The Music Institute welcomes more than 15,000 visitors annually for performances, masterclasses, and special events at Nichols Concert Hall.

The Music Institute of Chicago is grateful for the support of these annual institutional supporters: Altria Group Inc., Paul Angell Foundation, Henry Crown & Company, John and Pauline Fife, Flying Food Group Inc., Paul Galvin Memorial Foundation, GCM Grosvenor, The Grainger Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Irving Harris Foundation, ITW, Jackson National Life Insurance, The Julian Family Foundation, The Kiphart Family Foundation, William Harris Lee & Co., Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, The Negaunee Foundation, John D. and Alexandra C. Nichols Family Foundation, Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation, The Pritzker Traubert Foundation, Sargent Family Foundation, Dr. Scholl Foundation, Segal Family Foundation, Steans Family Foundation, The Wallace Foundation, and Wintrust Commercial Banking. The Music Institute also acknowledges the generous support of the Evanston Arts Council, a city agency supported by the City of Evanston; the Farny R. Wurlitzer Fund from the DeKalb County Community Foundation; the Highland Park Community Foundation; and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.



For more information, visit musicinst.org.

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